Oklahoma reporter who covered Trump's Tulsa rally tests positive for coronavirus

A journalist who attended President Trump's campaign rally in Oklahoma last weekend has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said Friday.

Oklahoma Watch reported Paul Monies said he was notified of his positive test Friday.

"Friends, I tested positive for #COVID19. I’m pretty surprised. I have zero symptoms (so far) and I feel fine," he tweeted. "In fact, I ran 5 miles this morning. I spent the last few hours calling people I know I’ve been in contact with in the last 14 days. Be safe out there."

Monies said he not sure if he contracted COVID-19 at the June 20 rally in Tulsa and has not yet been contacted by contact tracers to determine who he's been in close proximity with.

“I spent a couple of hours reaching out to anyone I was in contact with indoors, a few friends in the neighborhood,” Monies said. “I just felt it was my responsibility to tell people I knew myself that I have tested positive.”

Six campaign staffers and two members of a Secret Service advance team have tested positive for the virus. Trump went ahead with the rally despite concerns from local health officials over the large gathering.

A spokesperson for the Tulsa Fire Department told Fox News on Sunday that fire marshal records show just under 6,200 scanned tickets were logged for the rally at the BOK Center. The Trump campaign initially touted 1 million requests.

On Wednesday, Tulsa health officials said it was too soon to determine whether an increase in coronavirus infections could be attributed to the rally.

“We're really going to watch the next six weeks, because chances are there were people that were exposed over the weekend ... the incubation period is anywhere from two to 14 days,” and the virus could be spread for weeks after that by those exposed during the rally, said Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart.

As of Friday, Oklahoma has reported more than 12,300 COVID-19 cases and nearly 400 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.