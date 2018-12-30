Ocasio-Cortez slams McCaskill after departing Dem calls her a 'thing' and a 'shiny object'

U.S. Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to comments made by outgoing Sen. Claire McCaskill earlier this week in which she called the New York Democrat a “bright shiny new object.”

"Not sure why fmr Sen. McCaskill keeps going on TV to call me a 'thing' and 'shiny object,' but it's pretty disappointing," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Saturday.

"McCaskill promised she'd '100% back Trump up' on his anti-immigrant rhetoric & lost. In MO, almost all progressive ballot issues won," her tweet continued.

During an interview with CNN, MacCaskill, a Missouri Democrat, said of Ocasio-Cortez that she was “confused why she’s the thing,” referring to the attention Ocasio-Cortez has received from both major parties and the news media since defeating Democratic incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in a June primary race, then beating Republican Anthony Pappas in November.

“But it's a good example of what I'm talking about -- a bright shiny new object, came out of nowhere and surprised people when she beat a very experienced congressman,” McCaskill said.

McCaskill also cautioned Democrats to be wary of cheap rhetoric from rising Democratic stars like Ocasio-Cortez and said Republican senators privately think President Trump is "nuts."

Ocasio-Cortez, a self-described democratic socialist, has made climate change, income inequality and ending the “school-to-prison pipeline” her top priorities.

In a follow-up tweet, Ocasio-Cortez mentioned McCaskill again.

“I'm also not sure why McCaskill is covering for the GOP by saying they 'secretly think Trump is nuts.'

"Nobody cares," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. "Trump is melting down our institutions and inciting division between people. At any time GOP could have checked him and choose not to. They're accomplices."