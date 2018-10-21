Obama visits Coachella just days after tweeting that more people attend music festival than vote

Former President Barack Obama made a visit to California's Coachella Valley on Saturday, just days after tweeting that the turnout for the area's annual music festival surpasses the combined number of votes in three states that turned the 2016 presidential election.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, about 130 miles east of Los Angeles, typically attracts a few hundred thousand people over two consecutive three-day weekends each April.

It wasn't clear why Obama was in the area, but his remarks came in the midst of a multi-state speaking tour to shore up support for Democratic candidates ahead of the midterm elections and encouraging people to register to vote, the Desert Sun reported.

Since 2013, Obama has visited the area every Presidents Day weekend and had three summits with world leaders at Sunnylands, known as the "Camp David of the West."

He's also been spotted in Rancho Mirage hitting the gym and local golf courses.

In August, Obama endorsed 81 Democratic candidates.

On Monday, he is scheduled to appear at a rally on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus.

Last month Obama campaigned in Pennsylvania on behalf of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Gov. Tom Wolf, two Democrats seeking re-election.

Earlier this month, New York magazine reported that the Obama administration had a plan in place to validate the 2016 presidential election in the event that Republican nominee Donald Trump protested a win by Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

But Trump's victory made the plan unnecessary.