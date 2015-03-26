Obama goes on fundraising blitz in Chicago, Atlanta

President Obama is embarking Friday on a concentrated one-day fundraising trip, with a stop in his hometown of Chicago and another in Atlanta for a big-draw event with film producer Tyler Perry and performer Cee Lo Green.

Obama has been increasing his fundraising pace in preparation for his showdown with a Republican presidential nominee.

Obama will attend two fundraisers in Chicago and three in Atlanta. In Atlanta, his campaign's African American Leadership Council is holding a gala at Perry's studio featuring Green's performance. General admission tickets are $500. VIP tickets range from $2,500 to $10,000. A dinner later at Perry's home will raise $35,800 per guest.

The money is split between the campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Obama will be in Chicago just ahead of Tuesday's Illinois Republican primary.