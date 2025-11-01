Sherrill insists NJ a Dem stronghold ahead of Obama visit, rejecting GOP momentum: 'Not a purple state'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill insisted Saturday that her state is a Democratic stronghold ahead of a campaign event with former President Barack Obama, in an apparent rejection of Republican momentum there.

"New Jersey is not a red state. I love you guys, but New Jersey is not a red state," Sherrill told supporters Saturday as she remains in a close contest with Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli heading into Election Day.

"I've got some even better news guys. New Jersey is not a purple state... New Jersey is a blue state! That's right. That is right. I have seen the polling numbers, guys. I've seen it. I've seen it. So when we vote, we win," Sherrill added. "Let's get out every vote and let's show them the power of labor!"

A recent Fox News poll of New Jersey likely voters put Sherill ahead of Ciattarelli 52% to 45% heading into the last few days of the campaign. Her seven-point lead is just outside the poll’s margin of sampling error. Earlier this month, Sherrill was ahead by five points, and in September she was up by 8 points.

FOX NEWS POLL: SHERRILL LEADS CIATTARELLI IN NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR'S RACE

Among those who say they are extremely enthusiastic about voting this year, Ciattarelli is ahead by five points – but among those either extremely or very enthusiastic, it’s Sherrill by four. That’s because more Republicans feel extremely enthusiastic (52%) than Democrats (40%).

Obama is expected in Norfolk, Virginia, earlier Saturday afternoon to campaign for Abigal Spanberger, a former House Democrat who is facing off against Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in the governor’s race there.

The former president is then heading to Newark, New Jersey, for an event with Sherrill later Saturday. Obama has endorsed both candidates.

OBAMA THE ‘CAMPAIGN CLOSER’ FOR DEMOCRATS IN TOP 2025 ELECTIONS AS PARTY AIMS TO REBOUND

Sherrill also criticized President Donald Trump at her campaign event Saturday morning in New Jersey, saying, "We're looking at a president of the United States that's destroying jobs, who's destroying our economy, who's running a worldwide extortion racket so he can charge us all more money while he pockets billions of dollars."

"That's not the way we want to run New Jersey. That's not — we don't want no king. That's right. That is right. So that's why I'm running for governor," Sherrill added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s not too much to ask to invest in workers. It's not too much to ask to get a good wage. And so I have to tell you, it's all on the line here. There are only two states in the nation with these races. New Jersey and Virginia," Sherrill said.

Fox News’ Dana Blanton contributed to this report.