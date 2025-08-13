NYC Mayor Eric Adams picks up former Democratic governor's endorsement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York Gov. David Paterson said that he will endorse incumbent New York City Mayor Eric Adams for re-election.

"It'll be at one o'clock on the steps of city hall at which time I will endorse Mayor Eric Adams for re-election," the Democrat said while speaking on Tuesday's "Cats & Cosby" radio show.

Adams, a Democrat who took office in 2022, noted earlier this year that while he remained a Democrat, he would skip the Democratic mayoral primary and run in the general election as an independent candidate.

New York state Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani won the Democratic mayoral primary in June.

"Running to freeze the rent, make buses fast + free, and deliver universal childcare," Mamdani's biography section on his X account reads, describing him as a "Democratic Socialist."

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who finished in a distant second place behind Mamdani in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, opted to keep running for the role, despite the decisive primary defeat.

"The general election is in November and I am in it to win it," Cuomo said in a video message last month.

Earlier this year, Paterson endorsed Cuomo ahead of the Democratic mayoral primary.

While speaking on the radio show on Tuesday, Paterson explained that he had wanted to endorse Adams last year, but in light of issues such as the indictment of Adams, he backed Cuomo, who was his "second choice."

The case against Adams had already been dismissed well before Paterson backed Cuomo ahead of the primary.