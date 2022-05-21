NYC Mayor Eric Adams considering 2024 presidential run if Biden doesn't seek re-election: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Mayor Eric Adams is keeping an eye on the White House, just in case President Biden decides to step down in 2024, according to a report in the New York Post.

"Eric has told me repeatedly that he thinks that he has a platform to run for national office, for president in 2024," a source close to Adams told the New York Post. "He has said that repeatedly. He thinks New York is a national platform. He thinks the national party has gotten too far to the left and he thinks he has a platform to win."

NYPD OVERTIME PROJECTED TO SURPASS ALLOTTED BUDGET BY $142M+ IN 2022 AMID ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ CRIME CLIMATE

Biden's capacity for a second term has been a topic of intense discussion since before he even entered the Oval Office. The 79-year-old has become increasingly prone to gaffe and apparent confusion while going through his day-to-day responsibilities.

Adams previously joked about the presidency when speaking about his dyslexia, joking to an audience that if he'd been diagnosed with the affliction earlier, he might be president instead of mayor.

Adams advisor Evan Thies told the Post that rumors were unfounded, saying, "The mayor has not had any conversations with anyone about running for president. He is 100% focused on lowering crime and improving the economy in New York, and bringing this city back."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A new poll released earlier this month shows the majority of New York City voters disapprove of how Mayor Eric Adams has handled surging crime in his just over four months in office.

Across all political parties, races, genders, age groups and boroughs, crime is viewed as the most urgent issue facing the Big Apple, according to a Quinnipiac University poll of registered New York City voters.

Overall, 49% of voters said crime is the most urgent issue, compared to the 15% of respondents who said affordable housing and 12% who viewed homelessness as the most urgent issue. Of the 10 issues voters could choose from, no other issue broke into double digits.

Fox News reached out to the Eric Adams campaign office but did not receive a response.