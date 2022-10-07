NYC burglaries, carjackings surge in September compared to 2021, shootings fall

The New York City Police Department on Friday announced the latest statistics on crime in the Big Apple.

The NYPD said the number of carjackings and burglaries in September was up from the same time last year. Meanwhile, citywide shooting incidents decreased by 13.2%, and the number of murders citywide decreased for September by 23.5%.

"Our strategies to suppress violence, to seize illegal guns and to hold criminals accountable for their actions are beginning to gain traction," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement.

"But the NYPD cannot shoulder this work alone. Our entire criminal justice system and all of our government and community partners must pull in the same direction and remain focused on our shared goal: the safety of everyone who lives, works and visits New York City."

NYC MAYOR ADAMS DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AFTER 17,000 MIGRANTS SPARK SHELTER 'CRISIS'

Gun arrests have risen by 7.4%, and the number citywide in the first three quarters of 2022 stands at a 27-year high.

There was also a 24.7% increase in arrests for complaints of major felony crimes, and arrests for major felonies are up nearly 27%.

Still, overall index crime in the Big Apple increased by 15.2% for the month, with five of the seven major index-crime categories seeing increases.

SHOWGIRLS TARGETED IN LAS VEGAS STABBING ATTACK AFTER REBUFFING SUSPECT'S REQUEST FOR PHOTO: REPORT

That was driven by a 22.7% increase in burglary, a 21.5% increase in grand larceny auto and a 21.3% increase in grand larceny.

There were 1,409 reports of burglary compared with 1,148 in September 2021, and 4,552 reports of grand larceny compared with 3,753 last year.

Crime on transit was up by 3.7%, with 198 incidents in September of this year compared with 191 in 2021.

Rape was also up 10.7%, with 145 incidents in September 2022 compared with 131 the previous year.

In a press conference announcing the data, Sewell said nearly 40% of New York City major crime is grand larceny. Michael LiPetri, the department's chief of crime control strategies, said 16% of robbery arrests involve defendants under the age of 18.

"We have seen too much revolving-door recidivism. We have seen too many well-intentioned reforms exploited. Most importantly, we must shatter the perception among criminals that there are no consequences for violent crime and realign our system to center on those who matter most — crime victims," Sewell said.

"At the NYPD, we will never stop delivering on our public safety promise, and we need every sector of our society to make the same pledge to see that promise fully realized."

In the future, the NYPD said it would remain committed to the "flexible, adaptable approach to shifting crime trends and conditions."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It said officers were doing more to keep residents safe as they return to daily commuting and in-person work, saying the department's work is driven by community concerns.

"The NYPD will never stop fighting for New Yorkers and will always work to keep the criminal justice system’s focus where it belongs: on the people we serve," the NYPD release concluded.