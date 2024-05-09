Dem Senate candidate tells illegal immigrants how to evade law enforcement

Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, the Democratic nominee in the Texas Senate race, is handing out cards with instructions to help illegal immigrants evade law enforcement and potential deportation.

Allred handed out the "Know Your Rights Cards" during a recent campaign event with the Dallas County Democrat Party in early May, while running for the seat currently held by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

The red cards, viewed by Fox News Digital, explain how someone in the U.S. illegally can avoid immigration agents that are asking them questions or showing up at their door.

When asked about the distribution of such cards, Allred did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"DO NOT OPEN THE DOOR if an immigration agent is knocking on the door," the first instruction reads.

"DO NOT ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS from an immigration agent if they try to talk to you. You have the right to remain silent," says another.

Also included on the card distributed by Allred, "do not sign anything" and "if you are outside of your home, ask the agent if you are free to leave and if they say yes, leave calmly."

The cards are a product of the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, a group backed by the Open Society Foundations, which was founded by top-Democrat donor George Soros.

The Democrat congressman has a history of voting against stronger border security, recently missing a House vote for stronger border security measures, telling CBS News afterward that he would not have voted for the legislation had he been present.

The Texas border is facing the brunt of the migrant crisis, as millions of illegals continue to enter into America under President Joe Biden's immigration policies.