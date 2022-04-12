NY lieutenant governor arrested on bribery charges
New York Lieutenant Gov. Brian Benjamin was indicted for alleged bribery and other offenses, as part of what federal prosecutors say was a "scheme" to get campaign contributions in exchange for a $50,000 state grant.
The indictment also alleges that Benjamin and others worked to "cover up" the plot, engaging "in a series of lies and deception."
Fox News has reached out to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office for comment but they did not immediately respond.
