NY lieutenant governor arrested on bribery charges

New York Lieutenant Gov. Brian Benjamin was indicted for alleged bribery and other offenses, as part of what federal prosecutors say was a "scheme" to get campaign contributions in exchange for a $50,000 state grant.

The indictment also alleges that Benjamin and others worked to "cover up" the plot, engaging "in a series of lies and deception."

Fox News has reached out to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office for comment but they did not immediately respond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.