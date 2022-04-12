Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

NY lieutenant governor arrested on bribery charges

Marta Dhanis
By Marta Dhanis , Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Lieutenant Gov. Brian Benjamin was indicted for alleged bribery and other offenses, as part of what federal prosecutors say was a "scheme" to get campaign contributions in exchange for a $50,000 state grant.

The indictment also alleges that Benjamin and others worked to "cover up" the plot, engaging "in a series of lies and deception."

Fox News has reached out to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office for comment but they did not immediately respond.

Lieutenant Governor of New York Brian Benjamin speaks in New York, on Jan. 16, 2022.

Lieutenant Governor of New York Brian Benjamin speaks in New York, on Jan. 16, 2022. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Marta Dhanis is a reporter and field producer based in New York who focuses on criminal justice and the courts. Follow her on Twitter: @MartaDhanis​​​​​

More from Politics