Andrew Cuomo is the 'essence of incompetent government': Judge Jeanine

Report by state AG finds COVID nursing home deaths undercounted by 50%

By Megan Gallen | Fox News
'Justice' host Jeanine Pirro rips New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for passing the blame on the state's nursing home deaths.

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro ripped New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Friday for blaming "incompetent government" for the state's COVID-19 deaths.

"Andrew Cuomo, you are the essence of incompetent government," Pirro clapped back on "Fox & Friends."

"New York was the epicenter of the virus. New York had the highest number of deaths compared to any other state in the union, and he wants to blame it on the government? You're the government, Andrew Cuomo. You're the one that was killing people."

Cuomo's claim first came on MSNBC Tuesday and was repeated on CNN as the embattled governor pinned the COVID-19 death toll on former President Donald Trump and an incompetent federal response to the virus.

The governor's remarks were followed by a report released Thursday from New York Attorney General Letitia James which found that the state's Department of Health underreported COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50 percent.

"It's worse than we thought it was," Pirro said, calling Cuomo's policy of sending COVID-positive patients back into nursing homes a "death sentence." 

Pirro also blasted Cuomo for putting on an "entertainment show" at the height of the pandemic with his lighthearted appearances on brother Chris Cuomo's CNN show and the release of a book about COVID-19 leadership.

"Talk about egos. This is pathetic."

