Donald Trump

Barron Trump declines to serve as Florida delegate at RNC

The 18-year-old son of former President Trump cited 'prior commitments'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Barron Trump, the 18-year-old son of former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump, has declined participating as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for the Office of Melania Trump said that Trump "regretfully declined" the delegate selection.

"While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," the statement said.

Donald Trump and Barron Trump waving

US President Donald Trump and his son Barron wave as they board Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on August 16, 2020. Barron has declined participating as a Florida delegate to the RNC this summer. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Republican National Convention is scheduled from July 15 through July 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

According to a list released Wednesday by the Florida Republican Party, several members of the Trump family were chosen to be delegates, including Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump. Ivanka Trump is not on the list of delegates.

