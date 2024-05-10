Barron Trump declines to serve as Florida delegate at RNC

Barron Trump, the 18-year-old son of former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump, has declined participating as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for the Office of Melania Trump said that Trump "regretfully declined" the delegate selection.

"While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," the statement said.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled from July 15 through July 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

