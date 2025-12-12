Republican House leader signals plan to begin contempt proceedings against Bill and Hillary Clinton

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

GOP House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said he plans to commence contempt of Congress proceedings against Bill and Hillary Clinton for ignoring the committee's subpoenas related to its ongoing probe into the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Earlier this summer, in July, a bipartisan House Oversight Subcommittee approved motions to subpoena Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as a slew of other high-profile political figures, to aid its investigation looking into how the federal government handled Epstein's sex trafficking case. The subpoenas were then sent out in early August, with the Clinton's scheduled to testify on Dec. 17 and 18.

"It has been more than four months since Bill and Hillary Clinton were subpoenaed to sit for depositions related to our investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s horrific crimes. Throughout that time, the former President and former Secretary of State have delayed, obstructed, and largely ignored the Committee staff’s efforts to schedule their testimony," Comer said in a press release put out Friday evening.

"If the Clintons fail to appear for their depositions next week or schedule a date for early January, the Oversight Committee will begin contempt of Congress proceedings to hold them accountable."

Comer's threats come as Democrats from the House Oversight Committee released a new batch of photos obtained from Epstein's estate, which included further images of the disgraced financier with powerful figures like President Donald Trump and former President Clinton. Thousands of images were reportedly released, with potentially more to come.

Other high-profile figures subpoenaed by the Oversight Committee include James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, Robert Mueller, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, and Alberto Gonzales.

In addition to testimony from these individuals, Comer and the Oversight Committee also issued subpoenas to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for all documents and communications pertaining to the case against Epstein.

In September, the committee released tens-of-thousands of pages of Epstein-related records in compliance with the subpoena, and the Oversight Committee indicated that the DOJ would continue producing even more records as it works through needed redactions and other measures that must occur before they are released.