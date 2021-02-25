Removing nuclear launch powers from President Biden would be 'wildly unconstitutional': Mike Lee

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah., said Thursday that it is 'really weird' and 'unconstitutional' that Democrats want to change the nuclear launch code policy, which places sole power in the hands of the president.

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends," Lee questioned where that power would ultimately reside if it were taken from President Joe Biden and called it 'horrible policy,' citing the committee that was put in charge of defending the Capitol during the January riots as an example or mismanagement.

House Democrats recently sent a letter to Biden urging the president to give up his power over the nuclear launch codes, claiming that having that power poses 'real risks,' causing officials to show 'concern' for past presidents' judgment.

DOZENS OF HOUSE DEMOCRATS WANT BIDEN TO GIVE UP SOLE AUTHORITY TO LAUNCH NUCLEAR WEAPONS

MIKE LEE: "Look, there is one argument or another with regard to whether or to what extent we ought to be involved in foreign conflicts at any moment. One could have one opinion or another about at what point it is appropriate for Congress to declare war rather than have the president order discreet strikes. The fact is the president is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

This is why we subject presidents to a very rigorous review process. That is they have to win elections. Once they’ve won an election you really do have to pick that horse and then ride it. You’ve gotta let the president be the commander-in-chief...

This seems really weird to me that they’d take that away - and by the way, who are they going to give that power to? They’re gonna give that to a committee? In addition to being wildly unconstitutional, this would be a horrible policy. Remember what happened when you put a committee in charge of protecting the Capitol? That didn’t end so well either."