North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having gun at Charlotte airport: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited for being in possession of a firearm at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday morning, according to multiple local media reports.

A TSA spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that a loaded Staccato 9mm handgun was detected at checkpoint D around 9:00 a.m., but said the TSA does not identify passengers.

A spokesperson for the Charlotte airport deferred to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TSA RECOVERS RECORD NUMBER OF FIREARMS IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2021

WSOC first reported the news on Tuesday, noting it's the second time that Cawthorn has been stopped with a gun at an airport after security personnel found a 9 millimeter handgun in his carry-on bag at Asheville Regional Airport in February 2021.

It's unclear if Cawthorn will face criminal charges for the incident on Tuesday morning.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Cawthorn's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 26-year-old congressman is running for re-elction in North Carolina's 11th district and will face several Republican challengers in the GOP primary next month.