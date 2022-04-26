Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having gun at Charlotte airport: reports

It's the second time that security personnel have stopped Rep. Cawthorn with a handgun in a North Carolina airport

By Paul Best | Fox News
Cawthorn's drug and orgy flap Video

Cawthorn's drug and orgy flap

House GOP Leader Rebukes Him for Falsehoods Congressman Blames Controversy on the Media.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited for being in possession of a firearm at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday morning, according to multiple local media reports. 

A TSA spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that a loaded Staccato 9mm handgun was detected at checkpoint D around 9:00 a.m., but said the TSA does not identify passengers. 

Security seized this loaded Staccato 9mm handgun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday morning. 

Security seized this loaded Staccato 9mm handgun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday morning.  (TSA)

A spokesperson for the Charlotte airport deferred to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

TSA RECOVERS RECORD NUMBER OF FIREARMS IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2021

WSOC first reported the news on Tuesday, noting it's the second time that Cawthorn has been stopped with a gun at an airport after security personnel found a 9 millimeter handgun in his carry-on bag at Asheville Regional Airport in February 2021. 

It's unclear if Cawthorn will face criminal charges for the incident on Tuesday morning. 

    Representative Madison Cawthorn, a Republican from North Carolina, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, U.S., on Friday, July 9, 2021.  (Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

    Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., arrives as the House Republican Conference meets to elect a new chairman to replace Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Cawthorn's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. 

The 26-year-old congressman is running for re-elction in North Carolina's 11th district and will face several Republican challengers in the GOP primary next month. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

