North Carolina Democrat leader resigns after arrest for allegedly stealing Trump roadside signs

Moore County, North Carolina, Democratic Party Chair Lowell Simon resigns

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
A local Democratic Party chair in North Carolina resigned this week after he was arrested for allegedly ripping out and stealing roadside signs supporting former President Donald Trump. 

Lowell Simon, the now former chair of the Moore County Democratic Party, who is also running for North Carolina House in November, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny of political signs. 

The Moore County Democratic Party announced in a Facebook post on Monday that 68-year-old Simon had resigned as chair "following recent allegations and arrest related to the theft of political signs." 

The Moore County Sheriff's Office said a deputy working in the West End area observed Simon removing campaign signs from the roadside along Seven Lakes Drive at approximately 5:25 p.m. Thursday. 

"The deputy, who was responding to an unrelated call at the time, later followed up at Simon’s residence, where the signs were found in his vehicle," according to the office. "Simon admitted to removing the signs, which were then recovered and returned to their original owner." 

Lowell Simon mugshot

Moore County Democratic Party Chair Lowell Simon was arrested for allegedly stealing political signs. (Moore County Sheriff's Office)

A warrant for Simon's arrest was issued Saturday. He was released "under a written promise to appear in court," according to the sheriff's office, and his first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 30. 

"While we appreciate the hard work and dedication he has shown to the Democratic Party and the community, the Moore County Democratic Party cannot and will not condone the tampering of political signs or any other illegal activity," the local party wrote on Facebook. "Mr. Simon has offered an apology for his actions, as well as his resignation, both of which have been accepted by the MCDP."

WRAL, the outlet that interviewed Simon over the phone after his arrest, said the local chair complained that signs he had already placed in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein, the state’s current attorney general running against Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, were obstructed by new signs later set up in front of them that read: "Trump low taxes, Kamala high taxes." 

"My worse angels got the better of me and I removed the signs," Simon said. "I shouldn't have done that. I didn't do it in the stealth of night or anything. I did it when it was five o'clock in the afternoon."

Trump supporters hold campaign signs

Former President Donald Trump supporters hold up signs during a campaign rally at the North Carolina Aviation Museum & Hall of Fame in Asheboro, North Carolina, on Aug. 21, 2024. (PETER ZAY/AFP via Getty Images)

"We believe in the importance of freedom of expression and speech, and hope that local law enforcement will continue to enforce such laws that protect those freedoms fairly and without bias across party lines," the local party added. "As we move forward, our focus will remain on electing Democrats up and down the ballot in this critical election. Together, we are committed to promoting the values of justice, fairness, and freedom that our Party holds dear, and we look forward to building a better future for all in Moore County."

Last week, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields, a Republican, also issued a reminder to the public after Simon's arrest "that the removal or theft of campaign signs is a violation of North Carolina General Statute § 136-32(e), which protects the lawful placement of these signs during election periods." 

