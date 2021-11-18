Nine of 10 most popular governors are Republicans, Biden less popular than least popular governor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A recent poll shows that nine out of ten most popular governors in the United States are Republicans while President Biden’s approval rating is lower than the country’s least popular governor.

Vermont Republican Phil Scott is the most popular governor in America and holds a 71% approval rating, according to a recent Morning Consult poll that shows Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont as the only Democrat to register in the top 10.

AT JUST 36% SUPPORT, BIDEN SLIPS TO A RECORD LOW IN A NEW POLL

The list of governors in order of popularity in order from one to ten includes: Scott, Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Larry Hogan of Maryland, Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, Mark Gordon of Wyoming, Jim Justice of West Virginia, Lamont, Kay Ivey of Alabama, Mike DeWine of Ohio, and Spencer Cox of Utah.

Rounding out the bottom as the least popular governors list were Democrat Kate Brown in Oregon, Republican Doug Ducey in Arizona, and Democrat David Ige of Hawaii.

MORE AMERICANS WANT GOP RATHER THAN DEMOCRATS TO CONTROL HOUSE AND SENATE: POLL

Brown’s last place approval rating of 43% was seven points higher than Biden’s approval rating in a recent Quinnipiac poll.

By a 46%-38% margin, those questioned in the poll said they would want to see the Republican Party win control of the House if the midterms were held today, with 16% not offering an opinion. And by a 46%-40% margin, those surveyed said they'd like to see the GOP win the Senate majority, with 15% not offering an opinion.

"An ominous double whammy for the Democrats with midterms less than a year out. The Senate and the House will be up for grabs and voters want the GOP to win the jump ball," Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy emphasized.

The release of the poll, which was conducted Nov. 11-Nov.15, came less than a week after an ABC News/Washington Post survey that grabbed national headlines as it indicated that Republicans had a 10-point advantage over the Democrats on the generic ballot question.

