Newsom's 'Golden State Start' promises 400 free diapers per baby as California grapples with budget woes

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Gov. Gavin Newsom is rolling out a taxpayer-backed freebie for new parents, promising hundreds of diapers for every baby born in California under a new statewide program.

The Democrat announced Friday that the state will partner with nonprofit Baby2Baby to hand out 400 free diapers to families leaving participating hospitals, starting this summer. The initiative, dubbed "Golden State Start," is being billed as a first-in-the-nation effort to ease the high cost of raising a child.

"Every baby born in California deserves a healthy start in life," Newsom said in a statement, touting the plan as part of his broader push to tackle affordability.

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Under the program, hospitals will distribute the diapers directly to parents upon discharge. Officials said early rollout will prioritize facilities serving low-income patients on Medi-Cal, with plans to expand statewide.

During the program’s first year, it will be offered at about 65 to 75 hospitals that handle about a quarter of births in the state and largely serve low-income patients, Newsom’s office said, according to the Associated Press.

The move is the latest in a string of family-focused spending initiatives from the Newsom administration, which already includes free school meals and universal preschool for 4-year-olds.

Critics are likely to challenge the program's price tag, particularly as California navigates a tightening fiscal environment. Fox News Digital has reached out to the governor's office regarding the costs of the program.

According to the Associated Press, the state has allocated $7.4 million in last year’s budget to launch the free diaper initiative, and Governor Newsom’s latest proposal seeks an additional $12.5 million for implementation through the fiscal year ending in June 2027.

However, these spending goals collide with a sobering economic reality.

In its January budget overview, the Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO) noted that while the administration officially projected a $2.9 billion deficit for 2026-27, the long-term outlook is far more dire. The LAO warned that the state faces structural deficits ranging from $20 billion to $35 billion annually over the coming years

State officials said that they are also looking at ways to take on major diaper brands and drive down prices.

Baby2Baby, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that distributes supplies to children in need, will handle manufacturing and logistics for the program. The group says diaper need is widespread, with as many as one in two families struggling to afford them.

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Co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof praised the partnership as "historic," saying it will help families during one of their most financially vulnerable moments.

"We are incredibly grateful to Governor Newsom for his ongoing commitment to combating diaper needs in California and could not be prouder to partner on this historic initiative that will support moms and babies at their most vulnerable time," Weinstein and Patricof said in a joint statement.

The announcement comes two years after Tennessee and Delaware became the first U.S. states to offer free diapers to families enrolled in their Medicaid programs, which provide healthcare to low-income families.

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Tennessee families can go to pharmacies to pick up 100 diapers per month for children under two. The Delaware program, which began as a pilot before the state extended it in 2024, provides individuals with up to 80 diapers and up to one pack of baby wipes per week in the first 12 weeks.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.