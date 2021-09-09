California Gov. Newsom silent on 'racist' Elder egg attack

Embattled California Gov. Gavin Newsom is silent on the "racist" attack against Republican challenger Larry Elder as the highly contentious recall race continues its final stretch.

Newsom, a Democrat, did not respond to Fox News’ question on whether he would condemn the attack.

The progressive governor has also been silent online, not even mentioning the attack on any of his social media channels.

LARRY ELDER EGGED BY WOMAN IN GORILLA MASK IN ‘RACIST’ ATTACK IN CALIFORNIA

Elder, who is Black, was attacked by a woman wearing a gorilla mask with pink hair, who threw an egg at the Republican frontrunner as he was touring a homeless encampment in Venice Beach — a serious issue facing the Golden State.

The conservative radio host also said after the attack that his security detail was "shot with a pellet gun," vowing the "intolerant left" will not stop his campaign.

The attack was condemned as "racist" online, with many conservatives pointing out that the assault would be front-page news if it was a Democrat on the receiving end of the egg attack.

"A blatant racist wearing a gorilla mask attacked @larryelder these people are completely unhinged," former Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates Jeffrey A. Dove Jr. tweeted in response to video of the incident.

"That a black gubernatorial candidate can have eggs thrown at him by a white woman in a gorilla mask, with zero condemnation or coverage, tells you all you need to know about the left and their media allies," Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, tweeted on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Everything is racist," Crenshaw continued. "Unless racism is targeted toward a Republican."

Elder is in the lead of the recall race for the governorship, which he would be able to win by simply having the most votes out of any candidate — no majority involved.

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene.