Immigration

Newsom bans law enforcement from wearing masks, taunts ICE agents: 'What are you afraid of?'

Legislation comes as agency reports 1,000% surge in assaults against ICE officers

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Gov. Newsom signs bill to ban law enforcement from wearing masks Video

Gov. Newsom signs bill to ban law enforcement from wearing masks

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Saturday making it a crime for local, state and federal agents to wear masks while conducting official business. (Credit: Gavin Newsom via X)

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed a bill banning law enforcement from wearing face coverings while conducting official business in California.

The bill, which was presented to Newsom on Wednesday, makes it a misdemeanor crime for local, state, or federal law enforcement to wear masks or personal disguises during their duties, unless an officer is undercover or performing a tactical operation that requires protective gear.

The bill would also impose a civil penalty against officers for "tortious conduct," including false imprisonment or false arrest of an individual while wearing a facial covering. 

California Gov. Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke about the bill Saturday, neglecting to mention any safety issues reported by ICE officers and their families. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CALIFORNIA LEGISLATURE PASSES BILL PROHIBITING LAW ENFORCEMENT FROM WEARING FACE MASKS TO SHIELD IDENTITIES

Announcing the bill signing on Saturday, Newsom taunted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, repetitively asking "what are you afraid of?"

"Unmarked cars, people in masks, people quite literally disappearing. No due process, no rights—no rights in a democracy where we have rights, immigrants have rights," Newsom said. "We have the right to stand up and push back, and that's what we're doing here today. This is a disgrace. This is an outrage. What we have allowed to happen in this country. … To ICE: unmask. What are you afraid of? What are you afraid of? What are you afraid of?"

The ban comes after a series of immigration raids in Los Angeles, where federal agents were spotted wearing masks to protect their identities from being leaked.

In this Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, photo released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows foreign nationals being arrested this week during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens in Los Angeles. Immigrant advocates on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, decried a series of arrests that federal deportation agents said aimed to round up criminals in Southern California but they believe mark a shift in enforcement under the Trump administration. (Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

Fearing violence against themselves and their families, photos of ICE raids are usually taken from the back to conceal federal agents' identities. (Associated Press)

FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT RISK THEIR LIVES DAILY — NOW SOME DEMOCRATS WANT TO MAKE IT WORSE

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin this week noted federal agents are already required to identify themselves and wear clothing that designates they are with ICE or Homeland Security markers during operations.

"Another day, another sanctuary politician pulling a stunt in attempt to get their 15 minutes of fame while endangering DHS personnel and detainees," McLaughlin wrote. "The men and women of ICE put their lives on the line every day to arrest violent criminal illegal aliens to protect and defend the lives of American citizens."

The agency is experiencing a 1,000% surge in assaults against ICE officers, leading to concerns about their safety and their families' safety, according to McLaughlin.

ice agents

Border Patrol agents have been wearing masks or neck coverings to conceal their identity while performing patrols or conducting raids. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES COUNTY PUSHES TO PROHIBIT LAW ENFORCEMENT FROM HIDING THEIR IDENTITIES WHILE ON THE JOB

Several states have introduced similar legislation, including Tennessee, Michigan, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, according to a report from the Associated Press.

It is unclear how the new California bill will be enforced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

