Newark Mayor Booker 'absolutely' considering a run against Governor Christie

Nov. 9, 2012: Newark Mayor Cory Booker, left, greets 13-year-old Blonbzell Taylor outside of Clinton Hill Community Resource Center, where residents impacted by Superstorm Sandy received clothing donations in Newark, N.J.

Political junkies looking for their next fix, rest easy. There could be a bruising New Jersey governor's race on the horizon.

Newark Mayor Cory Booker said Sunday he's "absolutely" considering a run against Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and will decide in the next two weeks.

"I am absolutely considering running for governor," Booker, a Democrat, said on CBS' "Face the Nation."

Booker, though, said he's also considering a run for U.S. Senate, where the seat now held by 88-year-old Democrat Frank Lautenberg will be open in 2014.

This leaves Booker with a tough choice. Christie has said he's running in the November 2013 election -- and lately, his poll numbers have been soaring.

A Monmouth University/Asbury Park Press poll released last week showed 61 percent of registered voters think Christie deserves another term. One poll showed him with a 77 percent job-approval rating. The governor's ratings have climbed in large part over his handling of the superstorm Sandy aftermath.

But recent public opinion polls have ranked the 43-year-old Booker as the Democrat who could come closest to beating the GOP incumbent.

Booker is known perhaps as much for his large Twitter following of more than a million users and interaction with residents as for his governing. He once shoveled snow during a storm and invited people who were without electricity during Sandy to spend time at his home.

Booker is in the midst of a week of living on food stamps, a challenge that other politicians have taken on in recent years to highlight the difficulty of relying solely on government aid for nutrition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.