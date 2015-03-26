Newark Mayor Booker 'absolutely' considering a run against Governor Christie

Political junkies looking for their next fix, rest easy. There could be a bruising New Jersey governor's race on the horizon.

Newark Mayor Cory Booker said Sunday he's "absolutely" considering a run against Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and will decide in the next two weeks.

"I am absolutely considering running for governor," Booker, a Democrat, said on CBS' "Face the Nation."

Booker, though, said he's also considering a run for U.S. Senate, where the seat now held by 88-year-old Democrat Frank Lautenberg will be open in 2014.

This leaves Booker with a tough choice. Christie has said he's running in the November 2013 election -- and lately, his poll numbers have been soaring.

A Monmouth University/Asbury Park Press poll released last week showed 61 percent of registered voters think Christie deserves another term. One poll showed him with a 77 percent job-approval rating. The governor's ratings have climbed in large part over his handling of the superstorm Sandy aftermath.

But recent public opinion polls have ranked the 43-year-old Booker as the Democrat who could come closest to beating the GOP incumbent.

Booker is known perhaps as much for his large Twitter following of more than a million users and interaction with residents as for his governing. He once shoveled snow during a storm and invited people who were without electricity during Sandy to spend time at his home.

Booker is in the midst of a week of living on food stamps, a challenge that other politicians have taken on in recent years to highlight the difficulty of relying solely on government aid for nutrition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.