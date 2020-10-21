Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

New York county legislator allegedly tried to trade pills for sex, report says

The legislator, who is also a well-regarded doctor and ordained minister, now faces drug-related charges, the report said

By Tamar Lapin | New York Post
A Long Island pol, who is also a renowned physician, was arrested Tuesday in a sting operation after allegedly trying to swap pills for sexual favors, according to a report.

Dr. William Spencer, a legislator for Suffolk County’s 18th District, was nabbed in a parking lot behind a Goodwill store where he believed he was meeting a woman, sources told NBC New York.

CONNECTICUT POLICE CHIEF RESIGNS, FACES FEDERAL CHARGES OF RIGGING HIS HIRING

Dr. William Spencer (Suffolk County Legislature website)

But he was set up by a task force led by the Suffolk County district attorney’s office, along with Suffolk and Nassau County police, the sheriff’s office and agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the outlet reported.

In addition to being a legislator and a well-regarded doctor, Spencer is also an ordained minister. He now faces drug-related charges, the report said.

Spencer couldn’t be reached for comment by The Post on Tuesday night. The DA’s office didn’t return calls or emails on Tuesday night.

