New Jersey Democrat organization that Sen Menendez used to chair endorses Tammy Murphy

The Hudson County Democratic Organization, a left-wing campaign group for New Jersey politicians that Sen. Bob Menendez once chaired, endorsed state governor first lady Tammy Murphy on Wednesday.

"From her strong record of advocating for progressive policy initiatives like protecting women and children’s health, to her incredible success raising millions of dollars for families in desperate need during the pandemic, to her business background and her long political record as a renowned Democratic fundraiser, it’s clear that Tammy Murphy is a uniquely qualified candidate for the U.S. Senate," said Anthony Vainieri, the organization's chairperson, in a statement.

"The Hudson County Democratic Organization is honored to give Tammy Murphy our full, unequivocal support," he wrote. "We look forward to working closely with Tammy and her team to reintroduce her to Hudson County voters and help her become the first woman to represent New Jersey in the U.S. Senate."

Murphy announced earlier Wednesday that she is running for the Senate seat currently occupied by Menendez.

The county's endorsement is a blow to the disgraced senator who is facing federal bribery charges. He has also been an officeholder in the Democrat organization for the last 40 years.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy previously called for Menendez's resignation.

"The Hudson County Democratic Organization’s decision today to endorse Tammy Murphy only proves why Phil Murphy rushed to call for my resignation," Menendez said in a statement, the New Jersey Globe first reported. "It was a politically motivated power move in an effort to hand his wife a Senate seat. To those who’ve caved into the political pressure, the people of New Jersey deserve better than an out of touch, life-long Republican (sic) millionaire who will never understand their lived experiences or fight for their communities if she is elected."

Menendez is facing federal charges of acting as a foreign agent and accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to benefit the Egyptian government through his "power and influence as a Senator," according to the superseding indictment filed by a grand jury in Manhattan last month.

Menendez previously beat separate indictment charges in 2017.

Menendez, along with his wife, Nadine, and three other New Jersey businessmen – Wael Hana, Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes – were first charged in the federal bribery scheme on Sept. 23.

"Among other actions, MENENDEZ provided sensitive U.S. Government information and took other steps that secretly aided the Government of Egypt," the indictment states.

"It was a part and an object of the conspiracy that ROBERT MENENDEZ, the defendant, and others known and unknown, being a public official, directly and indirectly, would and did corruptly demand, seek, receive, accept, and agree to receive and accept something of value personally and for another person and entity, in return for being influenced in the performance of an official act and for being induced to do an act and omit to do an act in violation of his official duty," the indictment reads.

