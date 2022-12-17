Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

NC Supreme Court rejects voter ID law, state electoral map, claiming 'racially motivated purpose'

North Carolina Supreme Court ruling affirms lower court decision that 2018 legislation is unconstitutional

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
The Supreme Court of North Carolina struck down a 2018 voter ID law on Friday, claiming it discriminates against the state's residents. 

The 2018 law, which requires residents to present identification before being able to vote, was previously deemed unconstitutional in 2021 by a lower state court. 

NEBRASKA PASSES VOTER PHOTO ID MEASURE FOR UPCOMING ELECTIONS

The state Supreme Court's Friday ruling affirmed the lower court's ruling that the policy "was motivated by a racially discriminatory purpose."

FILE PHOTO: Signs direct voters into a polling station during the 2020 presidential election in Durham, North Carolina, Nov. 3, 2020.

FILE PHOTO: Signs direct voters into a polling station during the 2020 presidential election in Durham, North Carolina, Nov. 3, 2020. (REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo)

The court also ruled that North Carolina's state Senate map must be redrawn due to alleged Republican gerrymandering.

NBC NEWS REPORTS VOTER ID LAWS 'DISPROPORTIONALLY' AFFECT TRANSGENDER PEOPLE

The two decisions were passed along party lines 4-3 with Democrats supporting and Republicans dissenting. 

Voters are assisted at a polling location at the South Regional Library in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Voters are assisted at a polling location at the South Regional Library in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

The North Carolina Supreme Court is set for a massive upheaval in the new year. Beginning in January, the court will consist of five Republicans and two Democrats.

Two-thirds of U.S. states require some form of identification to vote, although not all mandated a photo ID. 

Democrats argue that such requirements are meant to tamp down voter turnout by minorities and others who are more likely to not have appropriate ID and tend to vote for the party.

