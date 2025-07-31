Expand / Collapse search
Navy secretary pushes review board to purge DEI from Naval Academy and restore 'warrior ethos'

Proposed board would remove materials deemed inappropriate for warfighter progression and review admissions process

By Morgan Phillips Fox News
A naval F-35 fighter jet crashed in California near Naval Air Station Lemoore on Wednesday. (Fresno County Sheriff's Office)

FIRST ON FOX: The Navy may soon install a new educational review board aimed at restoring a "culture of discipline" at the U.S. Naval Academy and eliminating any diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)-related initiatives.

According to a draft memo obtained by Fox News Digital, the board would be composed of "prominent leaders" from both the public and private sectors who are "committed to restoring the warrior ethos and bringing meritocracy and accountability back to Naval education."

The draft, signed by Secretary of the Navy John Phelan and addressed to Scott Duncan, acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, requests a list of potential candidates to serve on the board.

GROUP LAUNCHES TIP LINE FOR DOD EMPLOYEES TO REPORT DEI, 'WOKE' OVERREACH

Incoming plebes (freshmen) march into Bancroft Hall after taking part in their Oath of Office Ceremony during Induction Day at the U.S. Naval Academy on June 29, 2023

The Navy is weighing a proposal to install a new educational review board aimed at restoring a "culture of discipline" at the U.S. Naval Academy and eliminating any diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)-related initiatives. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images )

The proposed board would be tasked with "reinstating and encouraging a culture of discipline as a part of the warrior ethos" and reviewing curriculum content to ensure alignment with Department of Defense priorities. It would also be empowered to remove any material deemed "inappropriate for today’s warfighter progression."

In addition to curriculum oversight, the memo calls for a major shift in the faculty structure. It proposes expanding the number of permanent military professors from 40 to at least 100, a move aimed at "addressing imbalances in civilian-dominated governance that weaken the Academy’s military mission."

Under the proposed timeline, the board would be established within the first three months, during which it would also review the admissions process and audit faculty composition. Over the following three to six months, it would initiate an overhaul of "ethos training" and recommend updates to the Academy’s admissions rubric.

"It is no secret that reform is needed at the Naval Academy, and across all of Naval education," Phelan said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The previous administration instilled corrosive DEI programs in the Academy’s curriculum and allowed identity politics and wokeism to take priority over warfighting, leadership, and the critical thinking necessary to be superior Naval and Marine Corps officers."

PETE HEGSETH DIRECTS MILITARY ACADEMIES THAT ALL FUTURE ADMISSIONS WILL BE BASED SOLELY ON MERIT

Midshipmen render a salute during the commissioning and graduation ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, U.S., May 24, 2024.

The proposed board would be tasked with "reinstating and encouraging a culture of discipline as a part of the warrior ethos" and reviewing curriculum content to ensure alignment with Department of Defense priorities. (REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy/File Photo)

While the memo was drawn up by senior staff, it has not yet been formally issued.

Capt. Adam Clampitt, public affairs officer to the Secretary of the Navy, emphasized that "no decisions have been made," but added that "the Secretary is committed to restoring the warrior ethos and instilling a culture of meritocracy and accountability in Naval education and across the fleet, and is looking at a variety of options to make that happen."

The initiative comes just days after a major leadership shakeup at the Naval Academy. The Department of Defense removed Adm. Yvette Davids as superintendent and replaced her with Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte — marking the first time a Marine has held the position.

READ THE DRAFT MEMO BELOW. APP USERS: CLICK HERE

However, a Navy official familiar with the personnel move emphasized that Davids was being promoted. She has been nominated to serve as the deputy chief of naval operations for operations, plans, strategy, and warfighting development — a role that could position her for a future four-star admiral promotion.

"Her operational record, strategic vision, and proven leadership made her the natural fit for the job," the official told Fox News Digital. "Her selection was not a statement about anything other than excellence and readiness."

