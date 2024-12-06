Expand / Collapse search
National Police Association endorses Trump pick for FBI director

The group praised Kash Patel's record of 'transparency' and accountability

By Breanne Deppisch Fox News
Hunter Biden pardon, Patel nomination stir up Washington, DC Video

Hunter Biden pardon, Patel nomination stir up Washington, DC

Fox News' Trey Gowdy and Andrew McCarthy unpack the debates surrounding President Biden's pardon of son Hunter and Trump picking Kash Patel to head the FBI on 'Special Report.'

The National Police Association (NPA) announced on Friday its endorsement of President-elect Donald Trump's pick for FBI director, Kash Patel, praising his record of "transparency" and "accountability" they say makes him well-positioned to head up the nation's sprawling law enforcement agency. 

In a statement Friday, the NPA—a nonprofit group that represents more than 240,000 U.S. police officers— praised Patel's "distinguished career" both as a former federal prosecutor and legal liaison to the Joint Special Operations Command.

"The law enforcement community knows that effective leadership at the FBI is essential for building public trust and enhancing coordination across all levels of policing," the group said. "Kash Patel's proven record of leadership, expertise in counterterrorism and intelligence, and ability to navigate complex legal and operational challenges make him the ideal candidate to restore faith in the FBI's mission and ensure it remains a steadfast ally to our nation's police forces.

"We are confident that under his stewardship, the FBI will thrive in its vital mission to protect and serve the American people," the group added.

KASH PATEL: MILLEY, BIDEN ADMIN ‘PEDDLING FALSE FACTS’ ON CHINA PHONE-CALL CONTROVERSY 

Christopher Wray speaking before the Senate.

Then-FBI director nominee Christopher Wray testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on July 12, 2017. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Patel is a close ally of the president-elect and served in the first Trump administration both as a deputy assistant and as the senior director for counterterrorism. 

Trump announced earlier this month that he plans to fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and nominate Patel as his replacement. Wray could also voluntarily vacate the position on his own before Trump's inauguration, though he has not yet said whether he plans to do so.

TRUMP TRANSITION SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR FBI BACKGROUND CHECKS


 

Kash Patel and President-elect Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump, right, nominated Kash Patel as FBI director over the weekend. (Getty Images)

"This FBI will end the growing crime epidemic in America, dismantle the migrant criminal gangs, and stop the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across the Border," Trump said in a post on Truth Social announcing his plans to nominate Patel.

Still, replacing a sitting FBI director is a controversial move. FBI directors are appointed to 10-year terms, allowing them, in theory, to operate without political pressure and interference from a sitting president.

Trump also selected Wray during his first term as president to replace former FBI Director James Comey, whom he fired less than four years into his tenure. Trump praised Wray at the time as a "fierce guardian of the law and model of integrity."

FBI Director Christopher Wray (L) and Kash Patel (R)

The current FBI director, Christopher Wray, is currently serving a 10-year appointment which began in 2017. Wray will either need to be fired or resign in order for Patel to take the position. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Patel's nomination has also sparked criticism from some circles, who have cited his earlier vows to prosecute journalists and career officials at the Justice Department and FBI that he sees as being part of the "deep state."

Those fears were not shared by the NPA, however. In their statement, the group said Patel's appointment would mark a "pivotal moment for law enforcement and public safety across the United States."

His leadership "will bring a renewed focus on collaboration, ethical standards, and the relentless pursuit of justice," they said.

Breanne Deppisch is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering the 2024 election and other national news.

