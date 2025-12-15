Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

National Guard members attacked by Afghan refugee in DC honored by unanimous House vote

The House of Representatives passed the resolution on Monday afternoon

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Report details recovery process of National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe Video

Report details recovery process of National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel discusses a report on the recovery of wounded National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe and details the personal impact of the shooting at Brown University on 'America Reports.'

The House of Representatives unanimously passed a resolution honoring the two National Guard members attacked in Washington, D.C. late last month.

The legislation passed the House by voice vote on Monday afternoon, meaning lawmakers did not take an individual roll call on their support.

Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe, 24, were both shot by a gunman just blocks from the White House late last month, in what federal authorities are investigating as a terror attack.

The alleged shooter is an Afghan refugee who came to the U.S. as part of Operation Allies Welcome during the military's withdrawal from Kabul in 2021.

SENATOR RENEWS PUSH TO MANDATE VETTING FOR AFGHAN EVACUEES AFTER NATIONAL GUARD SHOOTING

Photos of Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe over a photo of a memorial with flowers, American flags and a West Virginia hat

A makeshift memorial of flags, flowers and other items is seen Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, outside of the Farragut West Station, near the site where two National Guard members were shot in Washington.  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana; U.S. Attorney's Office )

Both Republicans and Democrats spoke up in favor of the resolution — led by West Virginia's two House lawmakers, Reps. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and Riley Moore, R-W.Va. — in a rare moment of bipartisanship for the current Congress.

"As members of the West Virginia National Guard on duty in the nation's capital, Specialist Beckstrom and Staff Sergeant Wolfe were targeted and violently assaulted with a barrage of gunfire for doing nothing less than performing their duty as a soldier and an airman," Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va., said on Monday.

"Both of them sustained severe gunshot wounds during the attack. Sadly, Specialist Beckstrom succumbed to her injuries and passed away surrounded by loved ones on Thanksgiving Day. While Staff Sergeant Wolfe remains in recovery, and we wish him speedy success in that effort to be back on his feet."

BONDI DESCRIBES WOUNDED NATIONAL GUARDSMAN AS A 'MIRACLE,' SAYS 'HE'S ABLE TO OPEN BOTH EYES'

Law enforcement stand together after National Guard soldiers shoot in DC

ATF and Secret Service Police officers are seen after two National Guard soldiers were shot near the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

Rep. Jill Tokuda, D-Hawaii, said Beckstrom's "life was far too short, but her example will endure."

"Specialist Beckstrom and Staff Sergeant Wolfe represent the very best of our nation. Young Americans driven by service, compassion, and a sense of duty. Their willingness to step forward to serve their communities and their country reflects the highest ideals of military and public service," Tokuda said.

Miller called the attack "a targeted assault against United States service members."

Moore said it was "heartbreaking" to see Beckstrom's parents at her funeral in Grafton, West Virginia as a father himself.

"Watching her father just grieve in that manor is just unimaginable. It really puts you at a loss for words," he said.

The resolution, while symbolic in nature, shows Republicans and Democrats coming together in a show of unity over national tragedy.

