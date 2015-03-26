National Christmas Tree in Washington dies after just 14 months

Just 14 months after it was planted in front of the White House, the National Christmas Tree has died.

The tree, a Colorado blue spruce, died from "complications resulting from transplant shock," the National Park Service said, according to msnbc.com.

It was planted on the Ellipse near the president's residence a little over a year ago -- having been grown in New Jersey -- to replace a tree that had served as America's Christmas tree for 33 years before succumbing to a storm.

Another Colorado blue spruce will replace the tree.

The lighting of the tree by the president is a tradition dating back 90 years to Calvin Coolidge. Use has varied between cut trees and live trees, as well as between species.