Search for Pelosi office laptop allegedly stolen by Pennsylvania woman during Capitol riot continues

A new mugshot shows the Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing a laptop from Nancy Pelosi’s office with the alleged intention of selling the technology to Russian intelligence forces, as authorities continue to investigate the device’s whereabouts.

Federal investigators are probing what happened to the allegedly stolen laptop during the Capitol riot.

The latest booking photo released Monday shows Riley June Williams, a 22-year-old Harrisburg woman, wearing what appears to be the same pair of glasses as seen in videos of the Capitol Hill siege. She was booked in the Dauphin County Jail on Monday as a federal prisoner of the U.S. Marshal Service, jail records show.

Additional details regarding her arrest or upcoming court date were not released as of Tuesday morning.

In an arrest warrant filed Sunday, investigators described how an anonymous tipster -- a "former romantic partner" identified as W1 -- called the FBI’s tipline to say they saw Williams in footage from an ITV News video of the Jan. 6 Capitol siege.

In the video, she was allegedly wearing a brown trench coat with a green top underneath and was carrying a black and white backpack.

Also in the clip, she can be heard yelling, "Upstairs, upstairs, upstairs," to an area that investigators determined leads to House Speaker Pelosi’s office.

W1 told investigators they spoke to Williams’ friends, who showed the tipster "a video of WILLIAMS taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Speaker Pelosi’s office," the warrant states.

"W1 stated that WILLIAMS intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service," court papers further state. "According to W1, the transfer of the computer device to Russia fell through for unknown reasons."

According to the warrant, Williams "still has the computer device or destroyed it. This matter remains under investigation."

A Pelosi spokesperson did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment on Monday. Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, confirmed in a Jan. 8 tweet that a laptop was stolen, but said it "was a laptop that was only used for presentations."

Williams is facing charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the Justice Department. It's not yet clear whether she will also be charged with theft.

Court papers do not yet identify an attorney.