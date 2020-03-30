MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, at White House coronavirus briefing, tells people to pray during crisis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell on Monday encouraged Americans to pray during the coronavirus pandemic during a visit to the White House.

Lindell said prayer was needed after religion has disappeared in public schools, and he praised President Trump's response to the crisis.

"God gave us grace on November 8, 2016, to change the course we were on," Lindell said. "God had been taken out of our schools and lives, a nation had turned its back on God. I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word. Read our Bible and spend time with our families."

"I did not know he was going to do that but he's a friend of mine. ... I do appreciate it," Trump said afterward.

Like other American companies, Minnesota-based MyPillow is refocusing its production to make face masks for health care workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.

"We started then to find out what we could make," Lindell said last week while appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Ed Henry. "We worked with the administration. They have a coalition to what kind of masks are need out there. Obviously, we specialize in cotton and we found out different materials that they didn't want -- latex ... and stuff. So, finally, we got the final prototype three days ago."

The masks will be shipped to several states, he said.

Trump announced Monday that over 1 million people have been tested for the coronavirus in the U.S. He also unveiled a test kit that is supposed to give results within a few minutes.