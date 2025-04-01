Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

House Of Representatives

Musk, Soros and millions collide in heated Wisconsin court showdown

House Republicans in Wisconsin's congressional delegation spoke out about the race

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
'Strength like we've never had': Brad Schimel talks race for Wisconsin Supreme Court Video

'Strength like we've never had': Brad Schimel talks race for Wisconsin Supreme Court

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the race as polls open in his state.

Republicans in Wisconsin's congressional delegation closely watched the heated race for a new jurist on the state's Supreme Court. 

The match-up between former Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel and circuit court judge Susan Crawford drew national attention, with billionaires on both sides of the aisle pouring millions into the race – despite the lack of political affiliation for both candidates.

Crawford ultimately won, but Republicans did score a victory in a referendum on enshrining voter ID laws in the state constitution – something the right has long advocated for.

"There's a lot at stake," Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., told Fox News Digital on Tuesday before polls closed.

DOGE DEPUTY, TREASURY SECRETARY DISH ON CRUSADE TO PULL THE IRS OUT OF ITS ‘REALLY BIG HOLE’

Musk is being subjected to an injunction request to stop his handout of $1 million to a Wisconsin voter in the judicial election.

Elon Musk promoted Brad Schimel, right, against Susan Crawford in a state Supreme Court race that gained national attention. (AP Images)

One example he pointed to is a Wisconsin state law that's fiercely opposed by labor unions there, which ended most collective bargaining rights for government employees when passed in 2011. Fitzgerald helped usher it through as state Senate majority leader at the time.

"They clearly have their sights set on that," Fitzgerald said. "I think they're going to try and come up with some crazy dreamed-up angle on redistricting, and look for a suit that they can weigh in on to try and change the maps before the next election."

Republicans who backed Schimel included Elon Musk and President Donald Trump, while Crawford was supported by prominent liberals like George Soros and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. 

Musk has been heckled by Democrats for his last-minute rally in Wisconsin for the race – where he also offered $1 million each to two attendees.

Pritzker raised particular ire among Republicans, who view him as an out-of-state progressive trying to impose his beliefs on a neighboring state.

"We don't want him determining Wisconsin," Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., told Fox News Digital before polls closed.

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on Feb. 28, 2023. (Getty Images)

"Wisconsin right now has photo ID to make sure our elections are fair. We have a woman running for that position who is the type of person to say that's racist, and we cannot have that type of extremism on the Supreme Court," Grothman continued.

Wisconsin voters opted to enshrine voter ID measures into state law, however.

Crawford has made no public statements about her beliefs on the issues cited by Grothman as a judge. She did, however, represent groups fighting for abortion rights and against voter ID laws as an attorney, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., chairman of the House Committee on Administration, told Fox News Digital of the race before polls closed, "In Wisconsin, we are focused on safeguarding school choice, upholding parental rights, and preserving voter ID."

ELON MUSK, DOGE TEAM OFFER UNPRECEDENTED PEEK BEHIND THE CURTAIN OF TRUMP'S COST-CUTTING DEPARTMENT

Steil addresses an audience in Wisconsin

Rep. Bryan Steil addresses the audience at a campaign rally on Aug. 20, 2024, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Andy Manis/Getty Images)

"That's why it's crucial that everyone gets out to vote for Brad Schimel," Steil said ahead of the vote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the two Democrats in the state congressional delegation, Reps. Gwen Moore, D-Wis., and Mark Pocan, D-Wis., but did not hear back by press time.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics