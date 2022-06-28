Most Americans disagree with SCOTUS overturning Roe, but less than half want to codify abortion rights: Poll

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Although a majority of Americans disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, less than half the country wants Congress to codify abortion rights, according to the Monmouth University Poll released Tuesday, which was conducted after the decision was made public last week.

Among the adults surveyed, 60% disapprove of the Court’s ruling that there was no constitutional right to an abortion, while just 37% approved.

However, as the months of pregnancy carry on, those surveyed showed less approval for abortion. In the first three months, 66% said women should be afforded more rights than the fetus. By the final three months, that number was down to 37%.

SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE IN LANDMARK OPINION

When asked if they would rather Congress pass a law allowing abortions nationwide or let states make their own laws, 47% favored federally legalizing access to abortion, 44% wanted it left up to the states, and 7% supported a federal ban. The unpopularity of a nationwide abortion ban was affirmed by a full 70% of those polled saying such a thing would bother them — and 57% said it would bother them "a lot."

Many on the left have called for radical changes to the Supreme Court in response to last week’s ruling. But few (38%) of the adults surveyed by Monmouth approve of expanding the court. A clear majority, 56%, disapprove of the idea.

FOX NEWS POLL: MAJORITY DISLIKES PROTESTS OUTSIDE SUPREME COURT JUSTICES’ HOMES

Most respondents — 68% — said that the overturn of Roe won’t have an impact on their family, while 30% reported that it would either a great deal or some. But people seem to believe that more reversals of currently protected rights are on the way. When asked if they think same-sex marriage is likely to be overturned next, 56% said yes to some degree, and 40% said it’s not likely.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The poll was conducted by telephone between June 24-27 with 747 adults in the U.S, and the results had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.