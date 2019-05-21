Mollie Hemingway on Joe Biden's past stance against sanctuary cities: He has a reputation for 'flip-flopping'

After it was highlighted by "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that Joe Biden had a sanctuary city stance in 2007 similar to Donald Trump's, Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway argued that it's not the only issue the former vice president has flipped on.

During her appearance on Tuesday morning on "Fox & Friends," the Federalist editor said that Biden has a reputation for leaning further left than his typically centrist platform when it's convenient for him to do so.

"He has a reputation for changing his mind on issues or flip-flopping issues," she said. "He tends to represent somewhere near the middle of the Democratic party, and as the party goes to the left he goes with it."

The clip that sparked the conversation was flagged by host Steve Doocy, in which Biden says that he would not allow sanctuary cities to circumvent federal law.

Hemingway added that in addition to sanctuary cities, Biden also changed his viewpoints on other immigration issues, as well as abortion in recent years.

A problem Biden will face is that the Democratic party is "fairly radical" on issues of immigration, and might have a different viewpoint than the average American Democrat, according to Hemingway.

"The base is fairly radical on this issue, really not finding value in federal border enforcement or laws that are intended make it clear who is a citizen, who is not, who is in the country legally and who is not," she said.

"The challenge for Biden is that he has to win a primary with a base that is fairly radical. If he wins that, he has not to be so extreme that he's at the risk of losing out hope of winning a general election," she continued.