Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Missing Persons

Missing scientists probe was sparked after 'UFO General' disappeared, Republican lawmaker reveals

Rep Eric Burlison calls the pattern of aerospace scientists disappearing 'certainly suspicious'

By Adam Pack Fox News
close
Former FBI official suggests missing scientist cases are part of ‘modern day espionage’ from foreign adversaries Video

Former FBI official suggests missing scientist cases are part of ‘modern day espionage’ from foreign adversaries

Former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker discusses the White House’s investigation into missing scientists on ‘The Story.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A congressional probe launched this week into the string of missing scientists was sparked by the disappearance of a former high-ranking official who oversaw some of the military’s most classified research programs, one House Republican revealed.

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital in an interview that he was particularly taken aback by the disappearance of retired Air Force Gen. William Neil McCasland, who vanished in February from his Albuquerque, New Mexico home. His phone and prescription glasses were left behind. 

The Missouri Republican said his staff was already working to contact McCasland, who he described as the "UFO general" due to his deep expertise, about a separate congressional investigation prior to his disappearance.

Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Neil McCasland shown in green shirt and military uniform in split image

A split image showing missing retired Air Force Major Gen. Neil McCasland in the green, button-up shirt he was last seen wearing and in his military uniform. (Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, Neil McCasland/Facebook, Kirtland Air Force Base)

STRING OF SCIENTIST DEATHS, VANISHINGS FUELS EXPERT TALKS OF SHADOW OPS AND SILENCED SECRETS: 'VERY SERIOUS'

"He was on our list to talk to, and he disappeared, so that kind of piqued our interest," Burlison detailed.

McCasland is one of the 11 individuals working in nuclear or rocket technology who have died or vanished under mysterious circumstances since 2022. Some, including McCasland, have ties to UFO research. 

The astronautical engineer's hiking boots, wallet and a .38‑caliber revolver were reported as missing, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico.

Though federal officials have not identified a connection between the missing scientists, their shared field and potential access to sensitive research have sparked growing concern.

Asked by Fox News Digital about whether he suspects foul play is involved in McCasland's disappearance, Burlison said, "I'm not going to jump to that conclusion, but it’s certainly suspicious."

"How many people walk out their front door without their phone, their wallet, their keys, or anything?" Burlison added. "I don't go anywhere without my phone. I don't even mow the lawn without my phone."

Rep. Eric Burlison speaks at Republican Study Committee budget news conference.

Rep. Eric Burlison participated in a Republican Study Committee news conference unveiling its fiscal year 2025 budget proposal at the U.S. Capitol on March 21, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

REP BURLISON DEMANDS FBI PROBE AFTER TOP US SCIENTISTS VANISH OR TURN UP DEAD

"So it's just really, really strange that in about a five-month period of time, four or five people walked out their front door and never returned, and were all doing advanced aerospace research," Burlison said.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and Burlison, who helms the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs, opened an investigation into the missing scientists on Monday.

"I want them to determine if there's any kind of foul play," Burlison said, referring to the Trump administration. 

The duo sent letters to the FBI, the Department of War, NASA and the Department of Energy requesting more information about Americans who have allegedly vanished. They have also asked for a staff-level briefing by April 27 — giving them only a week to prepare.

A spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee said the panel will be releasing updates as the investigation proceeds.

Rep. James Comer speaking to media at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, told "Fox & Friends Weekend" that he had sent letters to the leaders of several government agencies seeking information related to the mysterious deaths and disappearances of scientists in recent years. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

NASA said Monday that it would convene an interagency effort to probe the missing scientists, but cautioned that it had yet to identify any threats.

"At this time, nothing related to NASA indicates a national security threat," NASA spokeswoman Bethany Stevens wrote on X. "The agency is committed to transparency and will provide more information as it becomes available."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has also said that Trump is "actively working with all relevant agencies and the FBI" to review the cases and identify any potential connections.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue