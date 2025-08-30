Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Tim Walz admits VP bid might have hurt him with voters in home state

Walz remains undecided about seeking a third term as governor in Minnesota

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
close
Tim Walz criticized for 'naive' claim on world's 'moral authority': 'Might be the Chinese' Video

Tim Walz criticized for 'naive' claim on world's 'moral authority': 'Might be the Chinese'

'Outnumbered' panelists weigh in after Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz suggested China may be the 'moral authority' in the world after stating the U.S. is not a 'neutral actor.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz admitted that his 2024 bid for vice president might have hurt him with voters in his home state as he weighs seeking another term as governor.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday that Walz acknowledged in an interview his bid alongside former Vice President Kamala Harris might have hurt him with voters in Minnesota.

"People get tired of it," Walz said. "I get tired of myself at times."

The Minnesota governor said he has not yet decided whether he will seek re-election.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago Aug. 21, 2024. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW BOOK SHEDS LIGHT ON HARRIS' DECISION TO PICK WALZ AS HER RUNNING MATE OVER SHAPIRO: 'WENT WITH HER GUT'

The former Democratic vice presidential nominee said he understands voters' desire for "something new."

Walz said returning to Minnesota after running on the national stage could be seen as appearing "too big for your britches."

The Journal spoke to a couple at the Minnesota State Fair who had mixed feelings about Walz running for governor again.

"He should not run for a third term," Cindy Jurgensen, a Democrat, told the WSJ. "It’s time for a change."

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

Former Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz walk out on stage together during a campaign event Aug. 6, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

TIM WALZ LETS LOOSE IN RANT-FILLED TALK WITH LIBERAL THINK TANK

Her husband, Curt Rahman, also a Democrat, said, "I don’t see anybody that would do a better job."

Cindy said she wanted Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., to run for governor. 

Walz addressed Democrats at the party’s summer strategy meetings in Minneapolis this week, where he criticized media coverage of internal divisions.

"It boggles my d--- mind that in the midst of a military takeover of our cities and the attempt to go into others, their flaunting of the rule of law, the cruelness and the unconstitutional nature of the way they're attacking our neighbors, that the press finds the need to talk about, ‘Oh, there's a division in the Democratic Party,’" he railed. "There's a division in my d--- house, and we're still married, and things are good. That's life!"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

gov tim walz confused shrug

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a get-out-the-vote rally Oct. 22, 2024, in Madison, Wis.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

He doubled down on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) during the speech, saying, "We’re not shying away from diversity as a strength, equity as a goal and inclusion as the air we breathe. That’s what we should be doing."

Fox News' Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

Close modal

Continue