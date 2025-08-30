Tim Walz admits VP bid might have hurt him with voters in home state

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz admitted that his 2024 bid for vice president might have hurt him with voters in his home state as he weighs seeking another term as governor.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday that Walz acknowledged in an interview his bid alongside former Vice President Kamala Harris might have hurt him with voters in Minnesota.

"People get tired of it," Walz said. "I get tired of myself at times."

The Minnesota governor said he has not yet decided whether he will seek re-election.

NEW BOOK SHEDS LIGHT ON HARRIS' DECISION TO PICK WALZ AS HER RUNNING MATE OVER SHAPIRO: 'WENT WITH HER GUT'

The former Democratic vice presidential nominee said he understands voters' desire for "something new."

Walz said returning to Minnesota after running on the national stage could be seen as appearing "too big for your britches."

The Journal spoke to a couple at the Minnesota State Fair who had mixed feelings about Walz running for governor again.

"He should not run for a third term," Cindy Jurgensen, a Democrat, told the WSJ. "It’s time for a change."

TIM WALZ LETS LOOSE IN RANT-FILLED TALK WITH LIBERAL THINK TANK

Her husband, Curt Rahman, also a Democrat, said, "I don’t see anybody that would do a better job."

Cindy said she wanted Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., to run for governor.

Walz addressed Democrats at the party’s summer strategy meetings in Minneapolis this week, where he criticized media coverage of internal divisions.

"It boggles my d--- mind that in the midst of a military takeover of our cities and the attempt to go into others, their flaunting of the rule of law, the cruelness and the unconstitutional nature of the way they're attacking our neighbors, that the press finds the need to talk about, ‘Oh, there's a division in the Democratic Party,’" he railed. "There's a division in my d--- house, and we're still married, and things are good. That's life!"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He doubled down on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) during the speech, saying, "We’re not shying away from diversity as a strength, equity as a goal and inclusion as the air we breathe. That’s what we should be doing."

Fox News' Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.