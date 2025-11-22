Minneapolis police chief issues apology for linking Somali youth to local crime

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara apologized to the Somali community for a comment he made connecting "East African kids" to crime.

"The Somali community here in Minneapolis has been welcoming and has shown love towards me, and I appreciate it," O'Hara said at a news conference on Thursday. "Over the last three years we have been working together to try and address some of the real serious problems that we have in our community."

"We have to be honest at times with the problems that we're having in our community, and we need our community to help us fix those problems together because it's real and it's serious. At the same time, if people have taken anything that i have said out of context in a way that’s caused harm, I apologize, and I’m sorry for that because that’s not my intention at all," O'Hara added.

In an interview with WCCO earlier this month, O'Hara was speaking about a deadly Halloween shooting as well as juvenile crime plaguing the city when he made the comment. Alpha News reported that the Dinkytown area, where the shooting took place, has seen a series of crimes including assaults, robberies, shootings and auto thefts.

During the interview, he stated that the young people committing the crimes were not "poor kids from Minneapolis," but rather kids that come from out of town who take "mommy's Mercedes-Benz to Dinkytown, and they don't know where they are."

"Groups of kids, groups of East African kids that are coming from surrounding communities and not just one community, kind of all over the place," O'Hara told WCCO.

After the interview, a petition on Change.org demanded an apology from O'Hara, saying that the East African community of Minneapolis "has already been carrying the weight of unfair scrutiny for years" and that the chief's comment would "deepen that burden."

The Minneapolis Somali community has faced scrutiny on a national level in recent days after a bombshell report revealed a series of alleged financial schemes that ended with terrorists getting taxpayer dollars. Ryan Thorpe and Christopher F. Rufo of the Manhattan Institute found that Al-Shabaab, an al Qaeda-linked terrorist organization in Somalia, was receiving funds that could be traced back to Minnesota.

"Every scrap of economic activity, in the Twin Cities, in America, throughout Western Europe, anywhere Somalis are concentrated, every cent that is sent back to Somalia benefits Al-Shabaab in some way," a former official who worked on the Minneapolis Joint Terrorism Task Force told Thorpe and Rufo.

Following the report, President Donald Trump announced he was ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somalis in Minnesota.

The Secretary of Homeland Security may designate a country for TPS if nationals cannot return safely or if the country "is unable to handle the return of its nationals adequately." Countries currently under TPS are Burma, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Haiti, Lebanon, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela and Yemen.

"Minnesota, under Governor Waltz, is a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity. I am, as President of the United States, hereby terminating, effective immediately the Temporary Protected Status (TPS program) for Somalis in Minnesota. Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of dollars are missing. Send them back to where they came from. It’s OVER!," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Rufo, one of the authors of the bombshell report, said Trump's announcement was a "great start" but that there is still more work to do.

"Canceling TPS for Minnesota Somalis is a great start. Next: review all asylum, refugee, and citizenship applications for any hint of fraud or technical error; then initiate denaturalizations and mass deportations up to the furthest limits of the law. They have to go home," Rufo wrote on X.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn, who praised Trump's decision, wrote a letter on Friday to U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Daniel Rosen demanding an investigation. The letter was also signed by Emmer's fellow Minnesota Republicans, Rep. Pete Stauber, Rep. Michelle Fischbach, and Rep. Brad Finstad.

"It is alleged that Minnesota’s Somali community, the largest in the nation, has been sending millions back to Somalia via the hawala network, an informal money trafficking network which is notorious for funds ending up in terrorist networks, and in this instance, Al-Shabaab," the letter reads.

The lawmakers cited the various cases involving members of the Somali community, including the Feeding our Future fraud scheme, fraud in the Housing Stabilization Services program, Child Care Assistance program and Minnesota’s Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention program.

"It is bad enough that these individuals are defrauding our state, taking services and funds away from children and the most vulnerable, but now there is a good reason to believe that Minnesota taxpayer dollars are going straight into terrorists’ hands. These new allegations present not only a serious betrayal of taxpayer trust, but also a grave threat to our national security," the letter states.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Walz's office for comment.