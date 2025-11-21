Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump terminates deportation protections for Somali nationals living in Minnesota 'effective immediately'

President cites 'fraudulent money laundering activity' in Minnesota under Gov. Tim Walz

By Brie Stimson Fox News
Chris Rufo goes off on massive alleged Minnesota fraud scandal, calls for presidential action Video

Chris Rufo goes off on massive alleged Minnesota fraud scandal, calls for presidential action

Manhattan Institute senior fellow Chris Rufo and GOP strategist Dustin Grage discuss how some Somali nationals are allegedly ripping off Minnesotans on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

President Donald Trump Friday evening said he was ending deportation protections for Somalis in Minnesota "effective immediately." 

"Minnesota, under Governor [Tim Walz] Waltz, is a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity," Trump posted on Truth Social.

He continued, "I am, as President of the United States, hereby terminating, effective immediately, the Temporary Protected Status (TPS Program) for Somalis in Minnesota."

Trump in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump Friday evening said he was ending deportation protections for Somalis in Minnesota immediately.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Trump claimed that "Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of Dollars are missing. Send them back to where they came from. It’s OVER! President DJT."

Minnesota has a sizable Somali population and the TPS program allows Somali nationals temporary legal status to live and work in the U.S. because of the dangerous conditions in the African country.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Walz’s office and the White House for comment. 

