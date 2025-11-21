Trump terminates deportation protections for Somali nationals living in Minnesota 'effective immediately'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump Friday evening said he was ending deportation protections for Somalis in Minnesota "effective immediately."

"Minnesota, under Governor [Tim Walz] Waltz, is a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity," Trump posted on Truth Social.

He continued, "I am, as President of the United States, hereby terminating, effective immediately, the Temporary Protected Status (TPS Program) for Somalis in Minnesota."

Trump claimed that "Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of Dollars are missing. Send them back to where they came from. It’s OVER! President DJT."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Minnesota has a sizable Somali population and the TPS program allows Somali nationals temporary legal status to live and work in the U.S. because of the dangerous conditions in the African country.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Walz’s office and the White House for comment.