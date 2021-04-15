Expand / Collapse search
Military wife fights to bring 'common sense solutions' back to government

'Career politicians are not the answer to our future,' says Tiffany Smiley

Republicans Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley joins ‘Fox &amp; Friends’ to discuss her candidacy.

U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley said on 'Fox & Friends' Thursday that she is running to bring "common-sense solutions" to the unique problems of families and youth in Washington state. 

WASHINGTON SENATE RACE: GOP VETERANS RIGHTS LEADER TO CHALLENGE DEMOCRATIC SEN. PATTY MURRAY

TIFFANY SMILEY: I’m running for the United States Senate to bring common-sense solutions to the unique problems that are facing Washington state families and our brilliant youth here in the state.

...

Look, my opponent is a career politician. She’s been in for over thirty years and if we’ve seen anything over the last year, it’s that people are struggling. I’m a mom, I’m a nurse, I’m a caregiver, I’m a small business owner, and I am talking to people every single day in our great state and they are struggling. Career politicians are not the answer to our future.

...

Sixteen years ago this month, I walked into my husband’s hospital room in Walter Reed Medical Center and told him he would never see again. That day I went up against the United States Army and told them I would not sign his medical retirement paperwork.

...

I have a proven record of taking on the government and winning for the greater good of people. I took on the VA when others said it was impossible and that I was actually wasting my time, but we won. So I have no doubt going into the future that we can do great work here in Washington state, and I am ready to be that voice.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW

