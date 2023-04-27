Expand / Collapse search
Mike Pence
Published

Mike Pence testifies before grand jury in 2020 election interference probe

Mike Pence’s testimony came hours after a federal appeals court denied former President Trump’s emergency motion to block the subpoena for Pence to testify

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Former Vice President Mike Pence interview with Fox News Digital Video

Former Vice President Mike Pence interview with Fox News Digital

Former Vice President Mike Pence says that abortion is not 'a states only issue' and reiterates his 'stand for the sanctity of life.' Pence spoke with Fox News Digital on April 22, 2023 in Jefferson, Iowa.

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday testified before a federal grand jury looking into efforts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election. 

Pence’s testimony came hours after a federal appeals court denied former President Trump’s emergency motion to block the subpoena for Pence to testify. 

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to guests at the Iowa Faith &amp; Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off on April 22, 2023 in Clive, Iowa.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The case remains under seal, but the court indicated the motion was denied. Pence had dropped further appeals and agreed to testify once all other pending appeals were exhausted. 

MIKE PENCE, TIM SCOTT SPOTLIGHT DIFFERENCES WITH DONALD TRUMP AS THEY MOVE CLOSER TO LAUNCHING 2024 CAMPAIGNS

Pence's appearance before a grand jury in Washington is a milestone in the Justice Department's investigation. It also carries significant political implications, coming as Pence hints at entering the 2024 presidential race and a potential run against Trump, the Republican front-runner.

Mike Pence in Iowa

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks with social conservative voters at a gathering of the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition, on April 22, 2023 in Clive, Iowa. (Fox News )

Pence, as vice president, had a ceremonial role overseeing Congress' counting of the Electoral College vote but did not have the power to affect the results, despite Trump's contention otherwise.

Pence has said that Trump endangered his family and everyone else who was at the Capitol that day and history will hold him "accountable."

The Justice Department special counsel leading the investigation, Jack Smith, has cast a broad net in interviews and has sought the testimony of a long list of former Trump aides, including ex-White House counsel Pat Cipollone and former adviser Stephen Miller.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

