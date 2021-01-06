Chris Wallace: Mike Pence chose Constitution over Trump by not rejecting electors

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace said Vice President Mike Pence correctly chose the Constitution over the whims of President Trump Wednesday in announcing he could not unilaterally reject electors, a power he did not possess anyway.

"Mike Pence has been an utterly loyal vice president, but when it comes to a direct choice, and that's what basically Donald Trump was asking him to make, between the Constitution and helping his president, he chose the Constitution," Wallace said. "I think it is the only choice he could have made. I think it's the right choice and the courageous choice."

Trump had pressured Pence to reject electors he believed had been chosen due to fraud, but Pence said in a letter he lacked that authority. Pence is currently overseeing a joint session of Congress as some Republicans mount objections to the election results.

Trump told supporters during a rally Wednesday that he won the election and called the election one of the most corrupt races in world history, but he has repeatedly lost legal challenges in swing states in an attempt to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win.

CHRIS WALLACE: What Donald Trump is saying when he says "Do the right thing" is "Do the right thing for Donald Trump." Not do the right thing for the Constitution, not do the right thing for the 150 milli-plus Americans who voted in this election, and he is following the Constitution, he is following the Electoral Count AAct of 1877. Nowhere in the Constitution or in the 1887 act does it give the vice president that kind of power to unilaterally reject electors from a state...

Mike Pence has been an utterly loyal vice president, but when it comes to a direct choice, and that's what basically Donald Trump was asking him to make, between the Constitution and helping his president, he chose the Constitution. I think it is the only choice he could have made. I think it's the right choice and the courageous choice...

And he makes all of these statements about election fraud, Harris, and says, "Well, there's all this evidence.' You don't have to listen to me, listen to the federal judges, the state judges, federal judges appointed by Donald Trump. The conservative majority in the Supreme Court, his own attorney general, his own head of cybersecurity at his administration. They have all said there was not the kind of vote fraud in this election that would in any way challenge the results in a single state, let alone overall. The president is making up stories, but the people who have heard the evidence, all of them, have rejected it.