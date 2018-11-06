Midterm winners make history on Election Night, from youngest woman elected to Congress to richest governor

As election results began to trickle in Tuesday night, many candidates made national history with their victories.

From one state’s first elected female senator to the richest governor ever, read on for a look at a handful of candidates with historic wins.

Jared Polis

Democratic Rep. Jared Polis is projected to become the first openly gay man to win a gubernatorial race in the U.S.

Polis defeated Republican state Treasurer Walker Stapleton on Tuesday to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper. He campaigned on universal health, renewable energy standards and publicly funded early childhood education. He also vowed to stand up to President Trump's efforts to dismantle the federal health care law.

Marsha Blackburn

GOP Rep. Marsha Blackburn was projected to win her Senate race Tuesday – becoming the first woman elected to the Senate from Tennessee.

Blackburn faced moderate Democrat Phil Bredesen in the race. An eight-term congresswoman, Blackburn allied herself closely with Trump throughout the race. She will replace retiring Sen. Bob Corker.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Liberal darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beat Republican Anthony Pappas Tuesday night in New York’s 14th congressional district. And at 29 years old, she is the youngest female elected to Congress.

Ocasio-Cortez rose to national prominence when she defeated longtime Rep. Joe Crowley in the Democratic primary earlier this year.

Currently, Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York is the youngest woman in Congress. She was elected in 2015 at the age of 30.

J.B. Pritzker

Businessman J.B. Pritzker was projected to defeat incumbent Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, a Republican, Tuesday. He will become the wealthiest governor in U.S. history.

Heir to the Hyatt Hotels fortune and a Gold Coast investor, Pritzker founded the Pritzker Group, a private investment firm. Pritzker Group Venture Capital, according to his biography, is the largest technology venture investor in the Midwest. Additionally, Pritzker founded 1871, a non-profit that serves digital startups in Chicago.

Fox News' Samuel Chamberlain, Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.