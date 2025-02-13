MI cities, schools that don't comply with immigration laws can't get 'pork,' as lawmakers go around Whitmer

Michigan’s House of Representatives voted along party lines to pass a measure making municipalities and educational institutions that don’t fall in line with certain immigration enforcement measures ineligible for earmarked funding.

The measure — HR 19 — was adopted in a 56-50 vote that House leaders said will not require Democratic Gov. Getchen Whitmer’s blessing due to its categorization as a rule change and not legislation.

"An appropriations bill or conference report shall not be brought for a vote if it contains a legislatively-directed spending item for which the intended recipient is a municipality or university... that actively maintains any rule, policy, ordinance or resolution that would subvert immigration enforcement in any way or refuses to comply with federal immigration enforcement measures," the text of the resolution reads.

The municipalities in question may, however, take the extra step to certify that their bylaws do not actually include language subverting immigration enforcement.

House Floor Leader Bryan Posthumus, R-Grand Rapids, said Thursday that if a local government wants taxpayer money, they need to start by following the law.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety of our communities and protecting the due process rights of our citizens," Posthumus said.

"If you become a sanctuary jurisdiction, you're not going to get pork projects," added House Speaker Matt Hall, R-Kalamazoo.

"That means, you know, we're not going to fund your splash-pads. We're not going to fund your Zen centers. We're not going to pay for your hip-hop academies," said Hall, who sponsored the legislation.

"Now, we do have an obligation to do constitutional revenue sharing, and we will continue to do that… We're just saying if you're one of those municipalities that's asking us to pay for your stadium or sports complex or your water park, don't be a sanctuary city," Hall went on in floor remarks.

Hall added that leaders of both Republican- and Democratic-led towns are sending letters agreeing to certify their compliance with the new rule.

"The people of Michigan have spoken. They do not want sanctuary jurisdictions in the state," he said.

In remarks to Fox News Digital, Michigan’s House Democratic leader confirmed the measure won’t need Whitmer’s signature nor the approval of the Democrat-controlled state Senate, and blasted the move as a Republican "power grab."

"Normally, these [resolutions] are used for routine business — like commemorating important events or passing the House Rules at the beginning of the legislative session," said Rep. Ranjeev Puri of Canton.

"HR 19 will insert chaos into the Budget process, and we are already seeing communities across the state panic over being denied necessary funding. Instead of fearmongering, Speaker Hall and the Republican caucus should focus on lowering the price of goods, mitigating the Trump Tariffs, and uplifting towns and cities across our great state," Puri said.

While Whitmer could not be reached for comment, she has publicly shown a more moderate view on the subject of illegal immigration than other Democrats, telling reporters in 2024 that undocumented immigrants should not receive state assistance.