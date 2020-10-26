Melania Trump to travel to Pennsylvania in final stretch of campaign

First lady Melania Trump is hitting the campaign trail this week, traveling to Pennsylvania on Tuesday to speak directly to voters before they cast their ballots in the final stretch before Election Day.

The first lady is traveling to to Atglen, Penn. Tuesday, for what will be her first solo campaign stop this year, where she will participate in a campaign event with former counselor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway.

“Melania Trump’s solo visit to Pennsylvania in the final days of the 2016 campaign was pivotal to winning the state—and winning the election,” Conway, Trump’s campaign manager in 2016, told Fox News. “Now she returns as first lady, to highlight how her platform has helped Pennsylvanians and to make the case for four more years of freedom, opportunity, prosperity and security.”

Pennsylvania was the first state Melania Trump visited after the Republican National Convention in 2016. She most recently visited Pennsylvania in October 2018 where she delivered remarks at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital for the National Convening on Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, hosted by the Department of Health and Human Services.

“We are excited to have first lady Melania Trump on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania to connect with voters in the Keystone State and share President Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda,” Mercedes Schlapp, Trump 2020 senior adviser for strategic communications, told Fox News.

“Mrs. Trump has fought to empower the hardworking men and women of Pennsylvania, and this event will be a perfect opportunity to discuss the future success in the state under four more years of President Trump,” Schlapp added.

The Trump campaign touted the first lady’s work over the last four years, including her work to combat the opioid crisis in America, and called the first lady a “champion” for school choice.

The RealClearPolitics average shows Trump trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden with 44.5% of the vote to the former vice president’s 49.6% of the vote.

The first lady, earlier this month, tested positive for COVID-19. She has since recovered. Her first trip following her recovery was to the presidential debate in Nashville, Tenn., last week.