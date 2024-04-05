Expand / Collapse search
Melania Trump

Melania Trump returns to campaign trail with pro-LGBT Republican event appearance: report

Melania said last month to 'stay tuned' for more information on how she'll support her husband's presidential campaign

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Melania Trump eulogizes late mother at Palm Beach funeral Video

Melania Trump eulogizes late mother at Palm Beach funeral

Melania Trump remembered her mother, Amalija Knavs, in a heartfelt eulogy during her funeral at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda by the Sea in Palm Beach, Florida. 

Former First Lady Melania Trump is finally getting back on the campaign trail, according to reports.

Melania, wife of former President Donald Trump, will reportedly be attending a fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans later this month, multiple publications have reported.

The group is the most prominent pro-LGBT Republican advocacy group in the country. It would be Melania's first public fundraising event in months. 

MELANIA JOINS TRUMP IN FLORIDA, TELLS REPORTERS TO 'STAY TUNED' FOR CAMPAIGN FUTURE

Trump Melania DOnald

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump stand together during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Log Cabin Republicans and representatives for the Trump campaign for confirmation but did not receive a response.

The Log Cabin Republicans' event will roll out the group's "Road to Victory" — a voter-targeting program planned for swing states. 

Melania made her first public appearance of the 2024 election cycle last month when she briefly joined her husband to cast votes in Florida.

MELANIA 'GOING TO BE OUT A LOT' ON CAMPAIGN TRAIL, TRUMP SAYS

Trump walking in Florida

Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump walk together before voting at a polling station setup in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The pair were photographed outside the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach before casting their votes in the sunshine state's Republican primary election.

Reporters pressed Melania for information on her role in her husband's 2024 campaign, to which she responded, "Stay tuned."

Trump has previously expressed hesitancy to involve his family in his re-election campaign, citing the mental and emotional toll his first campaign and presidency brought.

Donald Melania Trump

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend a golf awards ceremony held at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"It’s funny, she was a very successful model, very, very successful, and yet she was a private person. She’s going to be out a lot. Not because she likes doing it, but she likes the results," he said during the interview. "She wants to see this country really succeed. She loves the country."

Melania Trump has been largely absent from public life since the passing of her mother, Amalija Knavs, in January of this year.

