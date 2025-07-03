First lady Melania Trump makes 'heartwarming' visit to kids at hospital for 'Be Best' event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ahead of Independence Day this year, first lady Melania Trump visited Children's National Hospital (CNH) in Washington, D.C., on Thursday afternoon in her latest "Be Best" event.

The first lady joined patients battling cancer, kidney and heart issues, among other diagnoses, in the garden room to participate in various patriotic arts and crafts, including rock painting.

Nicholas Clemens, communications director at the Office of the First Lady, told Fox News Digital, "Mrs. Trump and our team really cherished being with these brave kids and their caregivers."

The first lady greeted inpatient and outpatient children with gifts such as teddy bears, puzzles, books and "Be Best" temporary tattoos.

"It was fun to see them light up when they talked with Mrs. Trump about their favorite sports and music, and especially when they saw the BE BEST teddy bears," added Clemens.

"It was a great reminder of why Mrs. Trump is working so hard to advocate for the well-being of children and youth through BE BEST. We really thank Children’s National for a memorable and heartwarming visit," said Clemens.

Mrs. Trump helped unveil "Eternal Flame," a hybrid Tea Rose sourced from the White House gardens.

Hybrid tea roses have high centers, long stems with high-centered blooms and a strong floral fragrance perfect for a cutting garden, according to the Missouri Botanical Garden.

Accompanying Mrs. Trump was Dale Haney, White House Grounds superintendent. He discussed the new rose bush with the first lady and with CNH President and CEO Michelle Riley-Brown, along with the kids.

Both inpatient children and outpatient children joined the first lady in the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden to place rocks, pinwheels and American flags among the plants and flowers.

Following the day of festivities, the first lady visited a three-month-old in the heart and kidney unit, sharing a very special moment.

The child has had five different surgeries performed since his birth.

Mrs. Trump met the child along with his military family, sharing many hugs.

While in the heart and kidney unit, the first lady also met with a teenage boy admitted recently and his family.

Mrs. Trump previously visited the Children’s National Hospital in 2017 to dedicate the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden.

The garden is dedicated to the First Ladies of the United States after philanthropist and horticulturalist Rachel "Bunny" Lambert Mellon and is situated on a rooftop spanning 7,200-square-feet.