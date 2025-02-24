'Medical ethics have prevailed': UVA hospital to phase out youth transgender treatments after Trump order

The University of Virginia Health Hospital will end its service providing transgender treatments to new patients as young as 11, falling in line with President Donald Trump's order after being at risk of losing federal funding.

The medical center, an academic healthcare facility associated with the University of Virginia (UVA), has been offering transgender medical care to minors aged 11 to 25, including providing children with puberty blockers that delay sex-related physical changes and cross-sex hormones, like testosterone and estrogen.

However, in compliance with a recent executive order from the White House banning such treatments on children, the Board of Visitors passed a resolution that the center will no longer provide the services to new patients.

"Common sense and medical ethics have prevailed," Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., wrote in a post on X.

"I’m grateful to the University of Virginia Board of Visitors for its action today to stop harmful transgender treatments for minors and to transfer existing patients to other providers," Younkin added.

Under the new resolution, the UVA Hospital will no longer provide new patients who are minors with services related to sex, contraception, and referrals for gender-affirming surgeries and voice therapy, according to its website.

Additionally, transgender individuals seeking medical care at the hospital will be referred to alternate private healthcare providers.

Trump signed an executive order in January to restrict "chemical and surgical" sex-change procedures for minors and threatened to cut off "federal financial participation in institutions which seek to provide these barbaric medical procedures that should have never been allowed to take place!"

UVA Hospital affiliates currently receive over $100 million in federal funding each year from the National Institute of Health (NIH) and "a loss of such federal funding would jeopardize the financial viability of the University," according to the new resolution.

The UVA School of Medicine’s funding increased from $155.1 million in 2022 to $174.2 million in 2023, the UVA reported in February, citing the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research.