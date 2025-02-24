Expand / Collapse search
US Education

Judge blocks DOGE from accessing Education Department records

Biden-appointed judge previously blocked Trump's order ending birthright citizenship

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady , Bill Mears , Aishah Hasnie Fox News
Published
DOGE deadline: Elon Musk orders federal workers to detail their work Video

DOGE deadline: Elon Musk orders federal workers to detail their work

'The Big Weekend Show' panelists discuss Elon Musk's email to government workers and conflicting guidance on whether they should respond. 

A federal judge appointed by former President Biden is temporarily blocking Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing personal records at the Department of Education (DoEd) as part of their cost-cutting sweep.

Judge Deborah Boardman of Greenbelt, Maryland, issued a temporary restraining order on Monday against DOGE's access to records at the DoEd containing personal sensitive information on Americans, including financial data related to federal student loans.

The order stems from a lawsuit filed against the administration alleging that "the agencies unlawfully granted access to records that contain their personally identifiable information ("PII") to personnel implementing the President’s Executive Orders on the DOGE agenda."

CAESARS PALACE, MLB STADIUM, AN ICE CREAM TRUCK: DOGE REVEALS HOW SCHOOLS SPENT BILLIONS IN COVID-RELIEF FUNDS

Elon Musk, left, and U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman 

Elon Musk, left, and U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman  (AP/US Senate Judiciary Committee)

"Upon consideration of the amended complaint, the TRO briefing, the limited record evidence, oral argument, and the recent decisions of other courts in similar cases, the Court finds that the plaintiffs have met their burden for the extraordinary relief they seek," the ruling reads. "The TRO is granted in part and denied in part."

DOGE SLASHES OVER $100M IN DEI FUNDING AT EDUCATION DEPARTMENT: ‘WIN FOR EVERY STUDENT’

donald trump

President Donald Trump walks to the Residence after arriving to the White House on Feb. 22, 2025, in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images)

The latest ruling against DOGE comes from the same judge who in early February blocked President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship.

elon musk

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on Feb. 20, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Maryland.  (Andrew Harnik)

Boardman argued that citizenship is a "national concern that demands a uniform policy."

