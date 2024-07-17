McCarthy says Trump showing 'real leadership' to the world after assassination attempt

FIRST ON FOX: Milwaukee, Wis.—President Trump is showing "real leadership" to "not just America, but the world" following the attempt on his life over the weekend — drawing a stark contrast between himself and President Biden, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said.

McCarthy spoke with Fox News Digital on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention, nothing that while JD Vance is a strong pick for vice president, this election is "all about Trump and he is stronger than he has ever been."

"Seeing President Trump, talking to him the day after the shooting, I mean, it is unbelievable that he is alive," McCarthy said. "I think just in that sheer moment he taught, not just America, but the world, that he is a real leader."

McCarthy told Fox News Digital that in the past several days following the assassination attempt against Trump, he has spoken with numerous world leaders who have called to check in on the former president.

"They say he showed real leadership, and that makes America stronger, and makes the world safer in the same instance," McCarthy said. "And then when they look at the times of President Biden tripping, falling over a bike — that showed a weakness in America."

This week, less than 48 hours after the attempt on his life, Trump announced that Sen. JD Vance of Ohio is his pick for vice president. Trump made the highly anticipated announcement on his Truth Social account, amid months of speculation of who his running mate would be.

But McCarthy doesn’t think it matters.

"Not taking anything away from JD, but I don’t think a VP is going to matter in this race," McCarthy told Fox News Digital. "This is all about Trump and Trump is stronger than he has ever been."

McCarthy, though, said the Trump-Vance ticket is an "interesting" one, that can draw in non-traditional Republicans.

"Just the history of JD and his life experience—being raised by his grandparents, joining the Marines, coming up from nothing, making something of himself, being an author, understanding the Appalachians—that is new for us," McCarthy said. "But President Trump has always reached out to a lot of Independents and Democrats and I think they know the contrast and the policies that they had under Trump and what world they lived in under President Trump and now President Biden. I think this will be a big night for us in November."

As for Biden, McCarthy said he has watched the president "utilize the assassination attempt to try to reset his campaign and solidify his nomination."

"He is even trying to move it forward ahead of time by having the vote for the nomination early so that there’s not a fight at the convention," McCarthy explained. "For the first time, I see the Republicans more unified at any given time."

McCarthy reflected on his relationship with Biden while serving as speaker of the House.

"Biden never met with Republicans, and the rhetoric you saw in his State of the Union — that wasn’t a speech to unite the country — he has been this way the whole time," McCarthy said. "And if you just watch President Trump and President Biden in the last week, one is angry and the other is very somber and uniting and that is President Trump uniting."

McCarthy said he has seen Biden "lashing out."

"He has this anger in him — I’ve seen it individually and what I’ve warned people about is the fact that this is a different Joe Biden and I think it is all coming to fruition," McCarthy told Fox News Digital.

McCarthy said the divide in the Democrat Party over Biden’s re-election campaign following his disastrous debate performance last month is a "Watergate moment for the Democrats."

"Who knew what when? They wouldn’t allow the president to go talk to people, they knew the cognitive problems he had," McCarthy said. "I have been talking about this for more than a year and they have been attacking me over it, and now it has all been shown."

McCarthy reminded that Democrats "changed their own party rules so that nobody could run against him. They changed when the primary would be, starting in South Carolina."

McCarthy added: "They did everything they could to hide the fact of why they now want him to be removed."