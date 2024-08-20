Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Matt Gaetz survives revenge primary amid Kevin McCarthy feud

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy donated $3 million to Gaetz's challenger

By Brianna Herlihy Fox News
Published
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz survived a primary challenge Tuesday backed by his nemesis, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. 

McCarthy spent $3 million on Aaron Dimmock's campaign against Gaetz. Dimmock is a former Navy aviator and director of the Missouri Leadership Academy. 

Last year, Gaetz led a group of eight Republicans to oust McCarthy from the speakership with the help of Democratic members, spawning a feud between the two

McCarthy's attacks on Gaetz stem from a House Ethics Committee investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and drug use. But the allegations aren’t new, and Gaetz had a loyal following in his district, making Tuesday's result the likely outcome.

Matt Gaetz speaks at RNC

Rep. Matt Gaetz, F-Fla., speaks on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee July 17, 2024.  (Reuters/Mike Segar)

As of this summer, Gaetz is still under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. The bipartisan committee, led by Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., issued a statement in June saying that it needs to further review allegations against Gaetz involving sexual misconduct, illicit drug use and accepting improper gifts.

Gaetz McCarthy

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy donated $3 million to Gaetz's rival. (Getty Images)

The committee also accused Gaetz of being uncooperative with its probe and said it had "difficulty in obtaining relevant information" from him.

Gaetz has denied all the allegations. 

Gaetz at RNC

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., appears onstage on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

