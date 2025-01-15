'Masterclass': Bondi flips script on Dem senator after suggesting she will weaponize DOJ

Conservatives on social media celebrated President-elect Trump's attorney general nominee Pam Bondi's response to a question from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., during her confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

"It would not be appropriate for a prosecutor to start with a name and look for a crime?" Whitehouse said during his line of questioning. "It's a prosecutor's job to start with a crime and look for a name. Correct?"

Bondi responded by highlighting the federal government’s investigations into Trump.

"Senator, I think that is the whole problem with the weaponization that we have seen the last four years and what's been happening to Donald Trump," Bondi said.

"They targeted Donald Trump. They went after him, actually starting back in 2016. They targeted his campaign. They have launched countless investigations against him. That will not be the case. If I am attorney general, I will not politicize that office," Bondi said. "I will not target people simply because of their political affiliation. Justice will be administered evenhandedly throughout this country. Senator, we've got to bring this country back together. We've got to move forward, or we're going to lose our country."

Conservatives on social media quickly took notice of the exchange.

"Pam Bondi totally flips the script on Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D) who tried to make it seem like she will weaponize the DOJ," Florida’s Voice News assistant news director Eric Daughtery posted on X. "Masterclass."

"Pam Bondi is making Sheldon Whitehouse look stupid," Trump '24 deputy rapid response director Greg Price posted on X.

"Senator Whitehouse unironically explaining that prosecutors should have a crime and then look for a suspect, not the other way around," Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich posted on X.

"Bondi responds by explaining DOJ did the opposite to Trump for years."

Fox News Digital reached out to Whitehouse's office but did not immediately receive a response.

Bondi is expected to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate and some have speculated that she will earn some votes from Democrats.